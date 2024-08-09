District joins with international cruise ship to promote romance at sea

Local government is teaming up with cruise companies to promote romance on the sea ahead of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, on Saturday.

The government of Hongkou District has cooperated with international cruise ship Blue Dream Melody to unveil "Tian'ai Road at Sea" to encourage couples to celebrate special events on a cruise trip and boost the cruise economy.

The 520-meter-long Tian'ai Road in Hongkou District is famed as the most romantic road in the city and attracts many new couples to take pictures as Tian'ai, in Chinese, means sweet love. A marriage registration station was also established on the road after it became famous, and is popular with couples.

The North Bund in Hongkou is an important cruise terminal in the city.

Twelve new couples participated in a ceremony on the cruise on Friday to celebrate their marriages.