Foreign titles make a splash at Shanghai Book Fair

The annual event is a global celebration of literature as publishers make a bigger effort to offer a wider selection of books in different languages.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

As the bustling streets of Shanghai welcomed the sizzling summer heat, the city also prepared for its annual literary spectacle — the 2024 Shanghai Book Fair. Beginning Wednesday morning, an array of foreign books from various corners of the world were at the fair, sharing stories, knowledge and cultures that would captivate the hearts of book lovers. Shanghai Foreign Language Bookstore presented a diverse selection of modern novels and timeless classics. Their section was full of contemporary fiction, humanistic social sciences and biographies. A special highlight was the Harry Potter zone, complete with sets, art books and various themed merchandise. This year, they brought more novels than in previous years, responding to the growing interest in different genres. The bookstore also displayed unique tote bags featuring book cover designs, blending literature with fashion.

One of the most anticipated arrivals was from bookstore Matsuzaka Shooku, which boasted a collection of Japanese books. With nearly a thousand titles, the bookstore offered everything from classic manga to the latest anime series. The shelves were filled with beloved classics like "Dragon Ball" and "Slam Dunk," as well as newer hits that had been released in Japan a month earlier. The bookstore's representative explained that while last year they brought many new series, this year they focused on well-known classics to appeal to a broader audience. These titles, often seen as the essence of Japanese pop culture, attracted both young anime fans and older readers nostalgic for the stories of their youth. "I collect these books because I've watched the Chinese versions and really enjoyed them. So, I want to buy them for my collection and to enrich my bookshelf," Zhang Jingxin, a 22-year-old college senior, told Shanghai Daily. "Also, some of my friends are learning Japanese, and these books, especially the ones used in Japanese middle schools, are great for language learners as they are relatively easier to read." A variety of anime-related merchandise was also available. With the upcoming release of the movie, "Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram," the Conan magazine, which comes with merchandise, became the top seller on the first day. Conan-themed stickers were also very popular among fans. "This year, I find the selection of related merchandise more impressive," said Mei Mei, a 29-year-old freelance writer. "I often come to this fair, and buying things like Conan-themed merchandise here feels more convenient and unique compared to other places. The updates seem quicker now, with new Japanese releases arriving sooner than before. This speed and variety are fantastic."

China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co's Shanghai branch and its retail brand BOOCUP exhibitied more than a hundred original publications imported from the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan and other countries. These exhibits focused mainly on literature, arts, biographies and children's books, offering readers a wide range of choices. In collaboration with internationally renowned publishers like Simon & Schuster and Highlights, this year's exhibition featured special thematic displays such as the Simon & Schuster Centennial Exhibition and the Highlights New Children's Book Exhibition. Additionally, it also provided areas like Chinese Writers Special, Penguin Random House Shakespeare Theme and the Katya Balen Series. Exclusive merchandise were launched, including the limited edition toy series in collaboration with the Shanghai Natural History Museum and co-branded paraphenalia between BOOCUP and the Shanghai Book Fair.

Shanghai Hong Kong Joint Publishing Co highlighted Hong Kong-based Sino United Publishing (Holdings) Limited's latest releases. With over a hundred new titles from Hong Kong, the store showcased a variety of books in literature, social sciences and arts, emphasizing its Hong Kong heritage. The bookstore's presence at the fair was marked by a strong connection to its roots, offering readers a glimpse into the unique cultural landscape of Hong Kong through its publications. Shanghai Foreign Language Education Press brought over a thousand premium titles to the fair, including academic works, language learning books and Chinese culture texts. They planned to host 18 events, both online and offline. Highlights include the release of the second edition of the "A Dictionary of Translation Studies in China," a comprehensive reference for translation studies enthusiasts. The press also introduced the first set of graded readers for international Chinese education, designed to tell China's story and spread its voice globally. Its events during the fair feature cultural salons, international student performances and interactive sessions like calligraphy demonstrations and song renditions. Scholars and experts will lead discussions on English literature's relevance to everyday life, cross-cultural communication and the significance of English classics. This year, many foreign bookstores offered special discounts. Matsuzaka Shooku, for instance, provided significant discounts on popular classics, making them more affordable than usual. This strategy aimed to attract a wider audience, from dedicated fans to casual readers looking for a good deal. The Shanghai Foreign Language Bookstore also offered promotional prices on its extensive list of titles, encouraging visitors to explore and purchase more books. The Shanghai Book Fair is not just an event, but a celebration of global literature. The foreign books brought to the fair will enrich the experience, offering readers a chance to explore worlds beyond their own. From foreign modern novels to Japanese manga and Hong Kong literature, the fair is a melting pot of cultures, stories and knowledge, making it a truly unforgettable experience for all.