Shanghai date for son of an American blues legend

American blues singer Mud Morganfield, also known as Muddy Waters Jr, is set to captivate audiences in Shanghai at Mao Livehouse on August 22.

Mud Morganfield, the son of the legendary Muddy Waters, will bring the electrifying essence of Chicago Blues to life, continuing the legacy of his father who founded this influential genre.

The event not only celebrates Muddy Waters' impact on the music world but also an opportunity for fans to experience the timeless spirit of blues at first hand.

The singer's China tour also includes dates in Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Nanjing.

Audiences can expect a setlist that blends Muddy Waters classics with Mud Morganfield's original compositions.

From the pulsating rhythms of the electric guitar to the soulful harmonies of the blues harp, each performance promises to be a masterclass in the enduring power of the blues.

Tickets are available on multiple platforms, including ShowStart, Damai, Maoyan and NetEase Cloud Music.