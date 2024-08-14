News / Metro

Time to get wet as family bonding takes center stage

The "Mommy & Me Summer Special" event gives families a chance to splash around and create cherished memories with their little ones at MEINS International Kindergarten & Preschool.
Join the "Mommy & Me Summer Special" event on Saturday from 10am to 11am at MEINS International Kindergarten & Preschool.

This delightful event promises to be the perfect way to enjoy one last summer splash with your little ones.

Designed with fun and relaxation in mind, the special session will feature engaging sensory play and soothing baby massages.

Dress your little ones in their beach suits for thrilling water activities, and get ready to sing, move, and create joyful memories with family and friends. Escape the summer heat and enjoy an hour of pure enjoyment and bonding.

If you go:

Date: August 17, 10am-11am

Venue: MEINS International Preschool & Kindergarten

Address: 155 Lixi Rd 利西路155号

Admission: 200 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
