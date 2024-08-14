﻿
News / Metro

Students experience smart medicine at hospital camp

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:20 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
High school and university students have a close-up look at the work doctors and nurses perform, visit different departments, and experience some medical practices themselves.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:20 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0

Digital and intelligent medicine is the highlight of this year's medical youth camp at Ruijin Hospital, with high school and university students given the opportunity to visit laboratories, surgery rooms, and doctors' offices.

The students were able to have a close-up look at the daily work of doctors and nurses, visit different departments, and experience some medical practices. Many expressed a strong interest in learning medicine or being a doctor in the future.

Students said they were thrilled to see how artificial intelligence, high-end medical equipment, genetic technology, and smart medicine could greatly boost medical development, speed up efficiency, and improve accuracy.

Students experience smart medicine at hospital camp
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students learn to take sections for pathological examination.

Students experience smart medicine at hospital camp
Ti Gong

A surgeon shows students the proper process of washing their hands before surgery.

In the operation room, artificial intelligence is used to indicate the position of important blood vessels and simulate the excision scenario to give doctors' guidance to ensure the best outcome of surgery.

At the pathology department, they viewed cells under endoscopes under the guidance of doctors, who explained how AI has become an important tool.

"Usually, a pathological doctor should spend 20 minutes on a case, while AI is able to reduce the process to within 5 minutes by issuing a report automatically," said Dr Da Qian from Ruijin's pathology department. "We should judge reports on 300 patients each day, so the efficiency has greatly improved."

Ruijin's pathology department is considered as doctors supporting doctors, as clinical decisions are mainly made based on pathology results.

Students experience smart medicine at hospital camp
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A doctor shows students samples at molecular testing laboratory.

Ye Kezhe, a freshmen of Zhejiang University's School of Medicine, came from neighboring Hangzhou to Shanghai to participate in the medical youth camp.

"Both of my parents are doctors," Ye said. "So I wanted to be a doctor since my childhood. I learnt about the medical camp from the media and applied for it immediately. Since I am only in the first year of medical school, I haven't had much chance to be involved in many clinical practices. The experience in Ruijin today expanded my view and gave me much information. I want to be a surgeon, who should work close with pathologists. Today's experience in the pathology department is very helpful for me. The rapid growth of smart medicine further boosts my interest and confidence in the development of medicine.

"Medicine's future is intelligence, while our future is the future of medicine," he said.

Ruijin officials said the youth camp was a good chance for the hospital to promote youth education and was a very meaningful issue.

"We want to educate young people to cherish life and respect life after this special experience," said Dr Ning Guang, president of Ruijin Hospital.

"No matter what job they will do in the future, the medical camp has given them a lesson about the greatness and weakness of life. We also want them to see the charm of medicine and have a better understanding of medical professionals."

Students experience smart medicine at hospital camp
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students examine cells using an endoscope.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     