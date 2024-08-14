News / Metro

Hospitals designated as a training center for advanced eye surgery

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Hospital and Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital have been designated as high-end eye surgery training centers for young medics.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:21 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0

Two Shanghai hospitals have been designated as high-end eye surgery training centers for young medics.

Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Hospital, a leading public hospital, and Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital, a private facility, have both been designated as training centers for implantable collamer lens (ICL) surgery, which involves implanting a lens between the iris and the natural lens to treat refractive errors.

Hospitals designated as a training center for advanced eye surgery
Ti Gong

Dr Li Xia from Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital explains ICL surgery to a patient.

Typically, Fudan University's ENT Hospital offers ICL surgery as an alternative to people who do not meet the criteria for LASIK surgery.

Dr Wang Xiaoying of Fudan University's ENT Hospital stated that its adaptation illnesses have now expanded from highly severe myopia to myopia with relatively modest degrees.

Dr Wang, who was among the first batch of doctors to perform ICL in China, stated that people with complicated eye conditions or those concerned about future eye issues like cataracts are likely to undergo ICL surgery because they can remove the implanted lens. He is on the list of Expertise in Phakic Intraocular Lenses.

Myopia is more prevalent in Asia than in Western countries, affecting around half of the Chinese population.

Severe myopia and extremely severe myopia account for 20 percent and 10 percent of the myopic population, respectively, which are significantly higher than in Western countries.

Dr Li Xia, vice president of Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital, believes that more valuable and comprehensive myopia prevention and control measures should be implemented.

"Regulating clinical practice and providing training for young and grassroots medics are very important," she added, noting that her hospital has also opened an International Phakic Intraocular Lens (IOL) Surgery Center for expatriates and Chinese.

ICL surgery

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     