Lufthansa upgrades services for growing China-Europe travel demand
Germany's flagship airline Lufthansa is launching new products and services for travelers between China and Europe.
It introduced its new Allegris service on flights from Munich to Shanghai starting Wednesday to respond to a surge in demand driven by major sports events and recent changes in visa-free policies for foreigners traveling to China.
Shanghai is the first Asian destination to feature Lufthansa's Allegris, a comprehensive upgrade across all travel classes – economy, premium economy, business and first class.
It marks a significant step in Lufthansa's efforts to enhance the travel experience on one of its important international routes, said Jens Ritter, chief executive of Lufthansa Airlines.
"Shanghai has long been a key gateway to China and plays a vital role in our worldwide network," Ritter said.
Lufthansa's services between Shanghai and Germany have returned to almost pre-pandemic levels, reflecting the demand of Shanghai-based customers for travel to Europe, especially with events such as the EURO football tournament in Germany and the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer.
"With the visa entry requirement now eased, we are seeing more Western travelers flying to China this summer for leisure reasons," he said.
"China has always been one of our most important travel markets, not only in Asia but worldwide. And it shows signs of remaining important in our network," Ritter said.
The airline's total flight capacities between China and Germany have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. As of August 2024, it operates 40 flights per week to the three main gateways of Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.
"But compared to August 2023, we have increased our weekly frequencies by more than 70 percent," Ritter told Shanghai Daily.
The Allegris service is part of one of the biggest product and service overhauls in Lufthansa's history, with investment of 2 billion euros (US$2.2 billion).
The upgrade entails 12 new seating options that offer more space, privacy and advanced features tailored to passengers' individual preferences.
The airline's business class now includes suites with chest-high walls, sliding doors, and personal wardrobes, providing a new level of comfort and privacy.
In economy and premium economy, passengers can enjoy more legroom and the option to book additional seats for extra comfort.
As part of its summer schedule for 2024, Lufthansa will offer daily direct flights from Munich to both Shanghai and Beijing.
The Allegris service will continue to roll out on other long-haul routes, with further enhancements planned for 2024, the airline said.