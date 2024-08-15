﻿
News / Metro

Innovative gene-targeted medicine for gastric cancer approved in China

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:45 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0
The drug trastuzumab deruxtecan has been granted conditional approval in China as a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody drug.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:45 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0

Innovative medicines for gastric cancer are bringing more hope to patients in China, which is home to more than one-third of global cases, medical experts said as the national government approved one more drug targeting patients in China with HER2 positive gastric cancer.

About 359,000 new cases of gastric cancer and 260,000 deaths were reported in China in 2022. Moreover, about 65 percent of patients presented with advanced disease at the time of diagnosis, missing the best time for surgery and resulting in a less than 10 percent 5-year survival rate for terminal patients.

Gene-targeted therapy is an important treatment for gastric patients to prolong survival and enhance treatment outcomes. Among them, gene HER2 is an important target, as one in five gastric cancers are HER2 positive.

"HER2-positive gastric cancer can be particularly aggressive and difficult to treat," said Dr Shen Lin, director of the department of gastrointestinal oncology of Peking University Cancer Hospital.

"Patients often face poor outcomes following disease progression on firstline treatment and subsequent chemotherapy. With the approval of the new drug, patients in China with HER2 positive gastric cancer are expected to have an important anti-HER2 treatment option that has demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy following progression on previous therapies."

The drug trastuzumab deruxtecan, which was jointly developed by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca, has been granted conditional approval in China as a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody drug.

The approval by China's National Medical Products Administration is based on results from a clinical trial, through which 28.8 percent of Chinese patients had objective responses and the progression-free survival rate was 5.7 months.

It is also supported by results from a trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine, which included patients from Japan and South Korea.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
AstraZeneca
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     