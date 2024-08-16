﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Book Fair: A grand symphony of everything literary

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  14:35 UTC+8, 2024-08-16       0
This year's Shanghai Book Fair combines cultural, tourism, and commercial elements to ensure a comfortable and entertaining experience for all participants and visitors.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  14:35 UTC+8, 2024-08-16       0

The 2024 Shanghai Book Fair provides a rich cultural experience by combining reading with a variety of services and activities.

This year's book fair combines cultural, tourism, and commercial elements to ensure a comfortable and entertaining experience for all attendees.

Ticket purchase

Tickets can be purchased online on the Damai platform, as well as on-site.

Ticket purchases require valid ID, such as a Chinese mainland resident's identity card, a passport, or a Hong Kong, Macau, or Taiwan resident's travel permit.

Coolers have been put up at several places outdoors to beat the heat.

Shanghai Book Fair: A grand symphony of everything literary
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Service centers

Shipping service

The Shanghai Postal Company offers an EMS shipping service at the fair. Visitors can ship books from East 1 and West 1 hall entrances.

Free reinforced boxes are available.

The cost within Shanghai is 5 yuan (70 US cents) for the first kilogram and additional 1 yuan for each extra kilogram.

For the Yangtze River Delta region, including Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, the cost is 7 yuan for the 1kg.

Dining

There is food and beverages available at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

Bright Dairy hasl put up stalls to sell pastries and other eatables while also offering a postcard and stamp station.

Melrose sells pizzas and drinks.

Shanghai Book Fair: A grand symphony of everything literary
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Melrose pizza stall and FamilyMart store

FamilyMart has also set up a temporary convenience store at the center.

Shanghai Book Fair: A grand symphony of everything literary
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

FamilyMart's store

Chinese tea brand Yeshix is hoping to attract young readers with innovative tea blends like Longjing tea with lychee and coconut.

Shanghai Book Fair: A grand symphony of everything literary
Ti Gong

Yeshix Tea stall

Entertainment

Many exhibitors are bringing their own uniquely designed stamps to the book fair.

The Shanghai Library also offers innovative hands-on activities such as particle assembly and block-building programs, which combine cultural education and fun.

Shanghai Book Fair: A grand symphony of everything literary
Ti Gong

Particle assembly

Shanghai Book Fair: A grand symphony of everything literary
Ti Gong

Block-building sessions

People can also visit a printing workshop to learn about the traditional Chinese printing techniques at the Shanghai Shine Cultural and Communication Co booth.

Shanghai Book Fair: A grand symphony of everything literary
Ti Gong

Traditional Chinese printing workshop

Shopping

Shanghai Time-honored Brands

The Shanghai Time-honored Brands Market, which features 17 local brands such as Zhengguanghe and Caosugong.

The market is selling a wide range of products, from stationery and creative items to everyday beverages, allowing visitors to buy high-quality, regionally famous items.

ACG

Matsuzaka Shooku, which has a large collection of Japanese books, will showcase a range of products relating to anime and manga, like Chiikawa and Detective Conan.

Chiikawa mini figurine stamps

Cultural products

Shanghai Foreign Language Bookstore is selling distinctive tote bags with book cover patterns that combine literature and fashion.

They also display merchandise from the Shanghai Museum's popular exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt."

Shanghai Book Fair: A grand symphony of everything literary
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Merchandise from the "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" exhibition

Shanghai Book Fair: A grand symphony of everything literary
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Merchandise from the "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" exhibition

Crafts

Duoyunxuan has meticulously crafted exclusive Duoyun stationery items and handmade gifts that incorporate traditional Chinese arts and themes.

Shanghai Book Fair: A grand symphony of everything literary
Ti Gong

Duoyunxuan paintings

If you go:

Date: August 14-20

Venue: Shanghai Exhibition Center

Address: 1000 Yan'an Road M.

Day session: 9am-5pm (last entry at 4:30pm)

Night session:

Regular: 5pm-9pm (last entry at 8:30pm)

Friday and Saturday: 5pm-9:30pm

Tickets: 10 yuan for day session and 5 yuan for night session

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai Exhibition Center
Shanghai Library
Bright Dairy
Yangtze River
FamilyMart
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     