Shanghai Book Fair: A grand symphony of everything literary
The 2024 Shanghai Book Fair provides a rich cultural experience by combining reading with a variety of services and activities.
This year's book fair combines cultural, tourism, and commercial elements to ensure a comfortable and entertaining experience for all attendees.
Ticket purchase
Tickets can be purchased online on the Damai platform, as well as on-site.
Ticket purchases require valid ID, such as a Chinese mainland resident's identity card, a passport, or a Hong Kong, Macau, or Taiwan resident's travel permit.
Coolers have been put up at several places outdoors to beat the heat.
Shipping service
The Shanghai Postal Company offers an EMS shipping service at the fair. Visitors can ship books from East 1 and West 1 hall entrances.
Free reinforced boxes are available.
The cost within Shanghai is 5 yuan (70 US cents) for the first kilogram and additional 1 yuan for each extra kilogram.
For the Yangtze River Delta region, including Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, the cost is 7 yuan for the 1kg.
Dining
There is food and beverages available at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.
Bright Dairy hasl put up stalls to sell pastries and other eatables while also offering a postcard and stamp station.
Melrose sells pizzas and drinks.
FamilyMart has also set up a temporary convenience store at the center.
Chinese tea brand Yeshix is hoping to attract young readers with innovative tea blends like Longjing tea with lychee and coconut.
Entertainment
Many exhibitors are bringing their own uniquely designed stamps to the book fair.
The Shanghai Library also offers innovative hands-on activities such as particle assembly and block-building programs, which combine cultural education and fun.
People can also visit a printing workshop to learn about the traditional Chinese printing techniques at the Shanghai Shine Cultural and Communication Co booth.
Shopping
Shanghai Time-honored Brands
The Shanghai Time-honored Brands Market, which features 17 local brands such as Zhengguanghe and Caosugong.
The market is selling a wide range of products, from stationery and creative items to everyday beverages, allowing visitors to buy high-quality, regionally famous items.
ACG
Matsuzaka Shooku, which has a large collection of Japanese books, will showcase a range of products relating to anime and manga, like Chiikawa and Detective Conan.
Cultural products
Shanghai Foreign Language Bookstore is selling distinctive tote bags with book cover patterns that combine literature and fashion.
They also display merchandise from the Shanghai Museum's popular exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt."
Crafts
Duoyunxuan has meticulously crafted exclusive Duoyun stationery items and handmade gifts that incorporate traditional Chinese arts and themes.
If you go:
Date: August 14-20
Venue: Shanghai Exhibition Center
Address: 1000 Yan'an Road M.
Day session: 9am-5pm (last entry at 4:30pm)
Night session:
Regular: 5pm-9pm (last entry at 8:30pm)
Friday and Saturday: 5pm-9:30pm
Tickets: 10 yuan for day session and 5 yuan for night session