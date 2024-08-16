First habitat-themed museum welcomes foreign visitors
China's first habitat-themed community museum has opened in Shanghai's Changning District as part of a broader initiative to promote biodiversity in urban areas.
The museum within the community Habitat Garden is the only one in China dedicated to the native plants and animals of Shanghai. It showcases the district's efforts to enhance biodiversity through various projects.
Some foreign guests were invited to the museum and the garden on Thursday as part of the government opening day events in Changning.
They included Justin O'Jack, chief representative of the University of Virginia China Office and a recipient of Shanghai's Magnolia Silver Award, and Habib-Ur-Rehman, a Pakistani businessman also recognized with the same award.
They explored the museum, which features interactive exhibits such as butterfly specimens and bird sounds.
Since 2022, Changning has been working on an eco-protection plan to become a model for biodiversity conservation in large cities.
The museum is part of this effort, offering educational activities to engage the public in environmental protection, the district government said.
The 500-square-meter Habitat Garden in the Changhong Community is designed to bring nature closer to residents, offering a tranquil retreat within the bustling city.
The garden is divided into five themed areas. Each area features different types of plants that reflect the diversity and uniqueness of Shanghai's local flora.
For example, the Honey Garden is filled with flowers including pansies and bamboo peppers, which attract bees, while the Fruit Garden features pomegranate, cherries, and hawthorn trees.
The site, once a neglected corner overgrown with weeds, was transformed following consultation with the community. Residents expressed a desire for a natural space that wouldn't attract mosquitoes or block sunlight.
In response, designers created a garden that balances aesthetics with practicality, including white curved fences for privacy and iron gates with set opening hours to minimize any disruption to residents' lives.