First habitat-themed museum welcomes foreign visitors

China's first habitat-themed community museum has opened in Shanghai's Changning District as part of a broader initiative to promote biodiversity in urban areas.

The museum within the community Habitat Garden is the only one in China dedicated to the native plants and animals of Shanghai. It showcases the district's efforts to enhance biodiversity through various projects.

Some foreign guests were invited to the museum and the garden on Thursday as part of the government opening day events in Changning.

They included Justin O'Jack, chief representative of the University of Virginia China Office and a recipient of Shanghai's Magnolia Silver Award, and Habib-Ur-Rehman, a Pakistani businessman also recognized with the same award.

They explored the museum, which features interactive exhibits such as butterfly specimens and bird sounds.

Since 2022, Changning has been working on an eco-protection plan to become a model for biodiversity conservation in large cities.