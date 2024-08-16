﻿
News / Metro

First habitat-themed museum welcomes foreign visitors

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  00:06 UTC+8, 2024-08-17       0
China's first habitat-themed community museum has opened in Shanghai's Changning District as part of a broader initiative to promote biodiversity in urban areas.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  00:06 UTC+8, 2024-08-17       0
First habitat-themed museum welcomes foreign visitors
Ti Gong

Justin O'Jack (right), chief representative of the University of Virginia China Office, and other guests visit China's first habitat-themed community museum in Changning District on Thursday.

China's first habitat-themed community museum has opened in Shanghai's Changning District as part of a broader initiative to promote biodiversity in urban areas.

The museum within the community Habitat Garden is the only one in China dedicated to the native plants and animals of Shanghai. It showcases the district's efforts to enhance biodiversity through various projects.

Some foreign guests were invited to the museum and the garden on Thursday as part of the government opening day events in Changning.

They included Justin O'Jack, chief representative of the University of Virginia China Office and a recipient of Shanghai's Magnolia Silver Award, and Habib-Ur-Rehman, a Pakistani businessman also recognized with the same award.

They explored the museum, which features interactive exhibits such as butterfly specimens and bird sounds.

Since 2022, Changning has been working on an eco-protection plan to become a model for biodiversity conservation in large cities.

First habitat-themed museum welcomes foreign visitors
Ti Gong

Visitors learn about Shanghai's biodiversity at the community museum.

The museum is part of this effort, offering educational activities to engage the public in environmental protection, the district government said.

The 500-square-meter Habitat Garden in the Changhong Community is designed to bring nature closer to residents, offering a tranquil retreat within the bustling city.

The garden is divided into five themed areas. Each area features different types of plants that reflect the diversity and uniqueness of Shanghai's local flora.

For example, the Honey Garden is filled with flowers including pansies and bamboo peppers, which attract bees, while the Fruit Garden features pomegranate, cherries, and hawthorn trees.

The site, once a neglected corner overgrown with weeds, was transformed following consultation with the community. Residents expressed a desire for a natural space that wouldn't attract mosquitoes or block sunlight.

In response, designers created a garden that balances aesthetics with practicality, including white curved fences for privacy and iron gates with set opening hours to minimize any disruption to residents' lives.

First habitat-themed museum welcomes foreign visitors
Ti Gong

Visitors tour the Habitat Garden in the Changhong Community.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     