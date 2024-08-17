﻿
Art festival showcases sustainable art, fashion

The Shanghai Eco-friendly Art Festival opened on Thursday at the West Bund waterfront, featuring exhibitions and performances centered on sustainability.
Ti Gong

An art performance presented at the 2nd Shanghai Eco-friendly Art Festival

The second edition of the Shanghai Eco-friendly Art Festival opened on Thursday at the West Bund waterfront in Xuhui District, featuring exhibitions and performances centered on environmental sustainability.

The annual event showcases the integration of traditional Chinese culture with modern green concepts, emphasizing public participation in environmental initiatives.

This year's festival highlights the harmony between human and nature. Visitors are able to experience a variety of art forms, including installations, performances and crafts, all designed to reflect the fusion of history, culture and sustainability.

One of the festival's key participants is WJX, a local high-end fashion brand that merges traditional craftsmanship with modern design.

Ye Qing, founder of WJX, has been instrumental in promoting eco-conscious fashion.

"As a cross-disciplinary artist, I'm trying to showcase the grandeur of life in nature and the charm of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture through my work," Ye said.

Ti Gong

An art installation designed by Ye Qing and her team

She explained that her art breaks conventional perceptions by blending heritage techniques like haipai crochet with sustainable materials such as plant-dyed fabrics and recycled cloth.

Ye's contributions to the festival includes "WJX · Butterfly Dream," a New Chinese-style qipao that combines traditional needlework with eco-friendly dyes.

Another piece is "Green Shanghai: Dance of the Butterflies," a large-scale installation featuring two giant butterflies hovering over a 5-meter-tall mirrored structure.

"We use butterflies, which are not only a symbol of biodiversity but also represent Shanghai's spirit continuously evolving and innovating," Ye explained.

"We hope this installation will prompt people to see the world, nature and themselves, fostering a deeper reflection on the coexistence of humans and nature," she added.

The festival also offers interactive activities like puzzles, designed to educate children and adults on climate change and sustainable development.

The event continues at the West Bund through Saturday, inviting the public to engage with environmental conservation through art.

Ti Gong

Children's costumes designed by Ye Qing and her team with eco-friendly concepts.

If you go:

Date: Through August 17

Admission: Free

Venue: West Bund Orbit

Address: 3299 Longteng Avenue, Xuhui District

徐汇区龙腾大道3299号

Ti Gong

An art installation and fashion costumes designed by Ye Qing and her team

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Xuhui
