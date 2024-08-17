Art festival showcases sustainable art, fashion

The second edition of the Shanghai Eco-friendly Art Festival opened on Thursday at the West Bund waterfront in Xuhui District, featuring exhibitions and performances centered on environmental sustainability.

The annual event showcases the integration of traditional Chinese culture with modern green concepts, emphasizing public participation in environmental initiatives.

This year's festival highlights the harmony between human and nature. Visitors are able to experience a variety of art forms, including installations, performances and crafts, all designed to reflect the fusion of history, culture and sustainability.

One of the festival's key participants is WJX, a local high-end fashion brand that merges traditional craftsmanship with modern design.

Ye Qing, founder of WJX, has been instrumental in promoting eco-conscious fashion.

"As a cross-disciplinary artist, I'm trying to showcase the grandeur of life in nature and the charm of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture through my work," Ye said.