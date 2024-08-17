Putuo launches cruise festival at Global Harbor

The Putuo section of the Shanghai International Cruise Festival began at the Global Harbor mall on Saturday as part of the "Shanghai Summer" consumption season.

The Putuo event, themed "Sail from Shanghai, Cruise the World," features the launch of various cruise ship-themed activities to promote cruise culture and boost consumer spending.



Cruise industry leaders, such as the Royal Caribbean, Viking Cruises and Adora Cruises introduced new initiatives combining maritime and onshore travel experiences.

These companies will collaborate with the mall throughout the festival, offering a variety of cruise-themed events aimed at engaging both local residents and international visitors.

Royal Caribbean has set up a large model of its iconic "Spectrum of the Seas" cruise ship in the mall, along with virtual reality experiences that allow visitors to explore maritime wonders.