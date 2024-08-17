﻿
Putuo launches cruise festival at Global Harbor

The Putuo section of the Shanghai International Cruise Festival began at the Global Harbor mall on Saturday as part of the "Shanghai Summer" consumption season.
Ti Gong

Visitors pose with a model of the Adora Magic City at Global Harbor.

The Putuo section of the Shanghai International Cruise Festival began at the Global Harbor mall on Saturday as part of the "Shanghai Summer" consumption season.

The Putuo event, themed "Sail from Shanghai, Cruise the World," features the launch of various cruise ship-themed activities to promote cruise culture and boost consumer spending.

Cruise industry leaders, such as the Royal Caribbean, Viking Cruises and Adora Cruises introduced new initiatives combining maritime and onshore travel experiences.

These companies will collaborate with the mall throughout the festival, offering a variety of cruise-themed events aimed at engaging both local residents and international visitors.

Royal Caribbean has set up a large model of its iconic "Spectrum of the Seas" cruise ship in the mall, along with virtual reality experiences that allow visitors to explore maritime wonders.

Ti Gong

Leading cruise ship companies will promote their products at the mall during the festival.

Adora Cruises is hosting interactive family events, including a "Little Sailors" program with a mock navigation experience for children.

Meanwhile, Viking Cruises is creating a "Winter Garden" experience in the mall, featuring Nordic-inspired decor and live piano performances themed around maritime adventures.

The mall is offering a range of promotions tied to the festival, including opportunities to win cruise vouchers, VIP tickets, and discounts on luxury goods and dining.

Ding Zuohong, chairman of Yuexing Group, took on the symbolic role of "captain" of the cruise festival during the launch ceremony.

Ding said the festival would serve as a cultural bridge, bringing global experiences to Shanghai, and showcase Chinese culture to the world.

The Global Harbor, known as the biggest shopping complex in downtown, will act as a hub for international culture and products, while promoting Shanghai as a global consumer center, Ding said.

Ti Gong

Visitors experience the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship with virtual reality experiences.

