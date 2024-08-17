Last Call for Shanghai Citizen Art Night School: Registration Ends This Friday!

Are you fascinated by Chinese culture? Want to learn how to make dim sum at home but unsure where to start? Don't miss your chance to join the autumn semester of Shanghai Citizen Art Night School, a public service project offering evening cultural and art courses for adults aged 18-55. With extended hours and an affordable fee – just 500 yuan (US$69.79) for each course, including 12 sessions – this initiative helps citizens enhance their artistic appreciation, cultural literacy, and aesthetic abilities.

Following the success of the spring semester, the Shanghai Citizen Art Night School is now welcoming expatriates for autumn registration. The final deadline is this Friday, August 23, so be sure to secure your spot and enjoy an enriching learning experience!

This semester, City News Service has again partnered with the Shanghai Mass Art Center to provide exclusive registration channels for expatriates. There are nine different classes to choose from, including Calligraphy, Blackpool Sequence Dance, Jiangnan-style Pastry Making, Shanghai Dialect and Guqin. Classes are scheduled on weekdays from 7pm to 8:30pm, making it convenient for busy professionals.

Several classes have already gained immense popularity, with some selling out within seconds.