Last Call for Shanghai Citizen Art Night School: Registration Ends This Friday!
Are you fascinated by Chinese culture? Want to learn how to make dim sum at home but unsure where to start? Don't miss your chance to join the autumn semester of Shanghai Citizen Art Night School, a public service project offering evening cultural and art courses for adults aged 18-55. With extended hours and an affordable fee – just 500 yuan (US$69.79) for each course, including 12 sessions – this initiative helps citizens enhance their artistic appreciation, cultural literacy, and aesthetic abilities.
Following the success of the spring semester, the Shanghai Citizen Art Night School is now welcoming expatriates for autumn registration. The final deadline is this Friday, August 23, so be sure to secure your spot and enjoy an enriching learning experience!
This semester, City News Service has again partnered with the Shanghai Mass Art Center to provide exclusive registration channels for expatriates. There are nine different classes to choose from, including Calligraphy, Blackpool Sequence Dance, Jiangnan-style Pastry Making, Shanghai Dialect and Guqin. Classes are scheduled on weekdays from 7pm to 8:30pm, making it convenient for busy professionals.
Several classes have already gained immense popularity, with some selling out within seconds.
How to register
1. Visit the City News Service website and check out the programs:
https://www.citynewsservice.cn/night_school
2. Find your favorite course: Browse the nine courses available for foreigners and click "Apply Now." New users need to register first.
3. Register: Complete your registration.
4. Apply: After registering, return to the course list and press "Apply Now" to access detailed information, including instructor profiles, course content, and schedules.
This autumn, new courses such as Acupuncture have been added to the curriculum, alongside perennial favorites like Jiangnan-style Pastry Making and Shanghai Dialect. Classes are conveniently located in areas with large expat communities, including:
- Shanghai Mass Art Center Main Campus
- Guangzhong Road Subdistrict Neighborhood Center, Hongkou District
- Huacao International Community, Minhang District
- CCIG International Plaza, Xuhui District
For more information about Citizen Art Night School, click here.