﻿
News / Metro

Ruijin Hospital shares metabolic management center project as far as Macao

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:52 UTC+8, 2024-08-19       0
The MMC project has been included in Macao's health blueprint and promoted to over 1,900 other domestic hospitals, as Rijin Hospital marks Chinese Doctors Day on Monday.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:52 UTC+8, 2024-08-19       0
Ruijin Hospital shares metabolic management center project as far as Macao
Ti Gong

Free medical consultations are launched at Ruijin Hospital on Monday to offer guidance on chronic disease prevention and control.

A local chronic disease prevention and control scheme has been widely promoted nationwide and even recognized by authorities in Macao, which has participated in the Shanghai's Ruijin Hospital's metabolic management center project.

Officials from Macao's health sector said that they had included the disease management format introduced to Ruijin's MMC into Macao's health blueprint. At Kiang Wu Hospital in Macao, its MMC has offered 9,644 services since starting the scheme in the past year, with positive effects.

The metabolic management center project has been promoted to over 1,900 other domestic hospitals, which carry out unified medical screening, intervention, management, and education of metabolic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia.

Since 2016, the percentage of diabetes patients whose data are under the control of hospitals with MMCs has increased from 22.7 to 53.2.

About 12.8 percent of Chinese adults have diabetes. In Shanghai, the incidence for people over 35 years old is 21.6 percent. Among patients who are undergoing treatment, only 30 percent have their glucose levels under control.

Ruijin Hospital shares metabolic management center project as far as Macao
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Health Commission honors 30 for their great performance on Monday, Chinese Doctors' Day.

In addition to establishing a disease management network in different levels of hospitals, the local government is promoting the same to office buildings this month, when Ruijin Hospital and Huangpu District Health Commission will introduce health service stations to offer chronic disease screening and intervention for office workers, who have a high prevalence of metabolic diseases due to a rapid pace of life, unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, and high stress.

"Instead of waiting for patients at hospitals, medical staff should go to the public to promote health education and intervention before people suffer diseases or suffer serious consequences," said Dr Wang Weiqing, director of Ruijin Hospital's endocrinology and metabolism department on Monday, when free medical consultations on chronic diseases were launched to mark Chinese Doctors' Day.

Various events and medical education and consultation activities were launched in the city on Monday, when Shanghai honored 30 doctors as "Shanghai Good Doctors" for their high-end medical skills, dedication to patients, and innovative spirit in clinical research.

There are 92,300 doctors and 310,000 health staff in the city, whose medical facilities offered 266 million services last year to protect public health and safety.

Ruijin Hospital shares metabolic management center project as far as Macao
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     