A local chronic disease prevention and control scheme has been widely promoted nationwide and even recognized by authorities in Macao, which has participated in the Shanghai's Ruijin Hospital's metabolic management center project.

Officials from Macao's health sector said that they had included the disease management format introduced to Ruijin's MMC into Macao's health blueprint. At Kiang Wu Hospital in Macao, its MMC has offered 9,644 services since starting the scheme in the past year, with positive effects.

The metabolic management center project has been promoted to over 1,900 other domestic hospitals, which carry out unified medical screening, intervention, management, and education of metabolic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia.

Since 2016, the percentage of diabetes patients whose data are under the control of hospitals with MMCs has increased from 22.7 to 53.2.

About 12.8 percent of Chinese adults have diabetes. In Shanghai, the incidence for people over 35 years old is 21.6 percent. Among patients who are undergoing treatment, only 30 percent have their glucose levels under control.