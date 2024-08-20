﻿
A night of reading activities at Xuhui's Zikawei Library

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:12 UTC+8, 2024-08-20
The Xuhui District hosted a variety of reading activities at the Zikawei Library as part of the Shanghai Book Fair's "Night of Light" reading festival.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:12 UTC+8, 2024-08-20       0
A night of reading activities at Xuhui's Zikawei Library
Ti Gong

The reading event draws big crowds of readers.

On Monday night, Xuhui District hosted a variety of reading activities, transforming the "Night of Light" reading carnival into a sparkling activity as part of the 2024 Shanghai Book Fair.

The Zikawei Library offered readers fresh perspectives on reading through a carefully curated collection of Chinese literati paintings.

The strains of the original Yueju Opera "Light of Shanghai" echoed on the library's balcony, and readers enjoyed literary artworks by masters Qi Baishi (1864-1957) and Lin Fengmian (1900-1991), among others.

The library had three themed reading pathways – the Origin Tour, Cultural Journey, and Magical Adventure – that allowed visitors to immerse themselves in the district's rich cultural past.

A night of reading activities at Xuhui's Zikawei Library
Ti Gong

A foreign reader copies a posture from "The Dream of Red Mansion."

The Origin Tour follows Sino-Western cultural exchange pioneer Xu Guangqi (1562-1633) through interactive components such as the Yueju Opera "Light of Shanghai" and the immersive game "Xu Guangqi." It uses script sharing, guided tours, and interactive games to reveal Xu's knowledge through time.

The Cultural Journey began with the Tou-Se-We Museum, the cradle of Shanghai craftsmanship, and winds through Xuhui's century-old architecture.

Following the picture book "The Legend of T'ou-Sè-Wè," visitors could learn about the museum's history, admire Xuhui's architecture, and craft a souvenir of the Normandie Apartments, a landmark building which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Art installations, exhibitions, and folk music vinyl appreciation activities transported visitors on a vivid "Magical Adventure."

A night of reading activities at Xuhui's Zikawei Library
Ti Gong

Children attend a reading activity.

Several new books, "The Source of Haipai • The Cradle of Education," a close look at education history in Xujiahui, "The Treasures of Shanghai: Yongjia Road," which chronicles the changes and historical warmth under the plane trees, and architect Yu Ting's "We Just Like This Kind of Architecture," were released.

The library celebrated Chinese literary genius Ba Jin's 120th birthday with a reading event about his friendship with Lu Xun, Bing Xin, and Zhang Leping.

The picture book "The Legend of T'ou-Sè-Wè," which drew praise at the book fair's opening ceremony, will be made available in all child-friendly reading locations across the city.

The district's seven child-friendly venues will hold reading sessions of the "Kangjian Reading Bus," "Tian Tian Reading Club," and "Community Academy" for young readers. The district will also host a series of events, including meetings with authors, book sharing, recitals, and parent-child readings.

A night of reading activities at Xuhui's Zikawei Library
Ti Gong

A girl draws at the library.

If you go

Venue: Zikawei Library 徐家汇书院

Address: 158 Caoxi Rd N., Xuhui District 徐汇区漕溪北路158号

Opening hours: 9am-9pm (closed on Mondays)

Admission: Free

A night of reading activities at Xuhui's Zikawei Library
Ti Gong

Children in traditional hanfu attire

