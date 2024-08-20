﻿
Shanghai Book Fair closes another chapter

Events like author signings, launches of new titles and lectures help the fair rack up book sales of more than 50 million yuan.
The Shanghai Book Fair concluded on Tuesday evening with book sales totaling nearly 50 million yuan, a 35-percent increase from the previous year.

Revenue from cultural and creative products reached nearly 5 million yuan.

The synergy between the book fair and other cultural, commercial, sports and tourism activities was particularly evident, with surrounding businesses experiencing a notable boost in foot traffic and sales.

In addition to promoting literature with more than 16,000 titles on display, the fair placed a strong emphasis on serving the public.

It provided convenient services such as ticket assistance for the elderly and set up special service centers at the main venue.

Despite the challenges posed by several days of thunderstorms, the event continued in good order with a smooth experience for all visitors due to the dedication of nearly 3,000 staff members.

Its commitment to promoting reading was evident in its extensive programming, which included over 1,000 reading events like book launches, author signings, and lectures by renowned scholars and writers.

Shanghai International Literary Week, held concurrently, attracted international and domestic authors who engaged in cultural exchanges and literary discussions, further enriching the event.

Meanwhile, sub-venues across 16 districts of Shanghai drew large crowds, integrating reading into the daily life of the city and spreading a love of books throughout the metropolis.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
﻿
