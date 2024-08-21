Surveys of 12,000 villages inform decision-making, rural revitalization

About 25,000 students of the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics have asked questions about rural China as they visited 12,000 villages across the country in the "Thousand Villages Survey" during the past 16 years.

The project was conducted by the university's Education Development Foundation.

"What is the reality of life in rural areas of China?" "What changes have occurred in rural China?" These and other questions were asked by the students, who left their own footprints in the 12,000 villages nationwide.

They visited 174,200 rural households, and their product – nearly 190,000 surveys covering areas such as medical treatment, senior care, education, culture, and income; and 10,000 research files have provided important references for government decision-making, and aided rural revitalization.

The stories behind the project were shared on Tuesday, showcasing 96 outstanding programs by the city's social organizations.

Hosted by the Shanghai Social Organization Service Center under the guidance of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the event aimed to further stimulate the vitality of social organizations, enhance their professional service capabilities, and fully leverage the role of brand projects to propel more social organizations towards sustainable and high-quality development.