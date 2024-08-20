Get funky at Summer Caribbean Spanish Culture Festival

As summer winds down and a new school year approaches, it's the perfect time to give your children an unforgettable experience.

The Summer Caribbean Spanish Culture Festival is here to provide just that – a day filled with fun, energy and cultural discovery.

Immerse your family in the vibrant world of the Caribbean, where you can enjoy everything from Salsa dancing to Caribbean coffee and creative crafts.

This festival offers a unique opportunity for children to learn simple Spanish words through interactive games like fishing competitions, water balloon battles, and more.

Not only will you savor authentic Caribbean flavors and products, but you'll also have the chance to meet special guests from the Consulates General of Venezuela and the Dominican Republic in Shanghai, making this a rare opportunity to connect with Caribbean culture.

It all happens on Saturday, August 24, at MEINS International Kindergarten & Preschool in Changning District.

With limited spots available, be sure to sign up soon. Admission is 188 yuan per family

Date: August 24, 10am-12pm

Venue: MEINS International Kindergarten & Preschool

Address: 155 Lixi Rd

Admission: 188 yuan per family