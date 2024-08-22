Putuo opens the work of its government to residents

Twenty residents of Putuo were invited to visit the district's flagship Suzhou Creek service center and meet with officials from key government bodies on Wednesday, during a government open day.

Putuo has been selected as a demonstration district in Shanghai to open its offices to the public since 2017. The government invites visitors to the government buildings and departments every August.

The 2024 "Government Open Month" of Putuo was launched at the "Changfeng Bay Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Community Service Station."

Officials from the district's civil affairs bureau, culture and tourism bureau, and the Changfeng Subdistrict shared their initiatives in elderly meal services, child-friendly spaces, and local employment services.

The civil affairs bureau said it has emphasized providing meal services for the elderly and has been developing a service system tailored to the needs of the elderly in the district, focusing on easy access and quality assurance.