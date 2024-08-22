Putuo opens the work of its government to residents
Twenty residents of Putuo were invited to visit the district's flagship Suzhou Creek service center and meet with officials from key government bodies on Wednesday, during a government open day.
Putuo has been selected as a demonstration district in Shanghai to open its offices to the public since 2017. The government invites visitors to the government buildings and departments every August.
The 2024 "Government Open Month" of Putuo was launched at the "Changfeng Bay Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Community Service Station."
Officials from the district's civil affairs bureau, culture and tourism bureau, and the Changfeng Subdistrict shared their initiatives in elderly meal services, child-friendly spaces, and local employment services.
The civil affairs bureau said it has emphasized providing meal services for the elderly and has been developing a service system tailored to the needs of the elderly in the district, focusing on easy access and quality assurance.
The culture and tourism bureau introduced a project to create child-friendly reading spaces throughout the district, with six already completed and four more planned for next year.
The Changfeng subdistrict discussed its employment services initiative with the residents, which aims to improve local job opportunities within a 15-minute radius of their homes.
The event also included representatives from Putuo-based companies, associations, and legal service organizations. They served as "policy promotion ambassadors," offering feedback on the projects and the government's efforts to be more transparent and open.
The event concluded with the launch of a campaign to gather public opinions on the 2025 public service projects. The district would continue enhancing transparency, ensuring that policies were well-publicized and effectively implemented, the district government said.