Shanghai seeks volunteers to promote city's cause

Shanghai is looking for program leaders to power its youth volunteer service.

According to the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, the volunteer organizers will serve as "partners" of the league, taking on the responsibility of driving the development of Shanghai's volunteering cause.

The youth league will provide training, paired guidance, program exchange, resource docking, and promotion.

A roadshow of 58 volunteer teams was held at the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center on Tuesday for the 4th Shanghai Youth Volunteer Service Program Competition and the 7th China Youth Volunteer Service Program Competition Shanghai final.