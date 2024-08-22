Shanghai seeks volunteers to promote city's cause
Shanghai is looking for program leaders to power its youth volunteer service.
According to the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, the volunteer organizers will serve as "partners" of the league, taking on the responsibility of driving the development of Shanghai's volunteering cause.
The youth league will provide training, paired guidance, program exchange, resource docking, and promotion.
A roadshow of 58 volunteer teams was held at the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center on Tuesday for the 4th Shanghai Youth Volunteer Service Program Competition and the 7th China Youth Volunteer Service Program Competition Shanghai final.
Volunteer programs in environmental protection, senior care, disability aid, rural rejuvenation, and health were engaged in the roadshow.
The roadshow aimed to pick up outstanding leaders for the program.
A noteworthy project in Maqiao Town, Minhang District, serves the professional development needs of newly hired groups by providing skill training and expanding their career options through voluntary work.
Another volunteer program in Huangpu District's Wuliqiao Subdistrict hosted flower arrangement, barista, and painting classes for students with special needs, and five students graduated with junior florist and barista qualifications and were successfully employed through the program.
In Minhang, a group of young volunteers are visiting towns, businesses, and schools to explain tax rules and services and address problems, contributing to the region's economic development.