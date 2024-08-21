Shanghai fan club celebrates Michael Jackson's 66th birthday

Celebrate the 66th anniversary of Michael Jackson's birthday, with an exclusive vinyl listening party in Shanghai on August 31.

Hosted by the Michael Jackson Shanghai Fan Club, the event will take place at the one of the city's dedicated vinyl "library."

Guests can experience the magic of Jackson's music played on a high-end vinyl record player, creating a warm, immersive sound that takes you back to the recording studio.

Examine rare Jackson collectibles, including out-of-print vinyl records, DVDs, and tapes, while soaking in the retro atmosphere of the unique space.

Engage with expert talks on vinyl history and the stories behind Jackson's albums, and connect with fellow fans who will share their own collections and experiences.