'Screen Wanderings' project brings cinematic journey to Changyang Campus

As summer draws to a close, enjoy the last of the still-warm evenings by meandering along a cinematic journey at Dunhuang Contemporary Art Museum Plaza.
Start a cinematic journey at Changyang Campus in Yangpu District as summer draws to a close.

From August 23 to 25, immerse yourself in the world of animation with a specially curated selection of films.

Hosted at the Dunhuang Contemporary Art Museum Plaza, the three days of "Screen Wanderings" features standout works from the DAF Dunhuang Animation Week, Shanghai Animation Film Studio and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Explore the boundless possibilities of animation as you experience films that highlight the fusion of culture and innovation.

Alongside the screenings, a vibrant marketplace will offer unique handcrafted items from over 25 independent artisans, celebrating traditional crafts with a modern twist.

Enjoy interactive activities such as DIY workshops, all in a pet-friendly environment, just steps away from the convenient Line 12 Metro station.

Join this unforgettable event where history and art converge, and where the magic of animation comes to life on the big screen.

Dates: August 23-25, 4:30pm-9pm

Venue: South 3/F, Changyang Campus, Dunhuang Contemporary Art Museum Plaza 敦煌当代美术馆广场南三楼长阳创谷

Address: 1687 Changyang Rd 长阳路1687号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
