Local scientists decode mechanism of fertility disorder

Local scientists have disclosed the mechanism of the maturity and abnormal development of oocytes, providing new insights into the treatment of infertility.

The incidence of infertility has risen worldwide to 15 to 20 percent, which represents 60 to 80 million couples globally having fertility issues. Many couples turn to in vitro fertilization to try to conceive.

However, the reasons and mechanisms behind the abnormal development of eggs, insemination, and embryos remain unknown.

Professor Wang Lei at the Institutes of Biomedical Sciences of Fudan University believed genetics played an important part in abnormalities, and teamed with doctors from the Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital to carry out joint research.

Experts detected the first gene causing maturity disorders in eggs and found the gene TUBB8 was responsible for 30 percent of patients with such problems. Screening for TUBB8 is now used in clinical practice.