Innovation competition attracts record entries

From an intelligent sign language interpretation system to job opportunities for people with autism, 18 teams reached the final of the 2024 Shanghai Social Organization Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition.

The competition aims to boost the employment of university graduates, promote the development of social organizations and the landing of public welfare projects.

Hosted by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the competition has become a platform for integrating cultivation, empowerment, display, and exchange.

In its 6th version, this year's competition attracted 401 teams, a record high. On-site road shows and evaluations were conducted. The participants included 172 teams from 58 universities across the country.

Finger Dance, an award-winning project, is dedicated to building "information accessibility infrastructure for the global deaf community."

Sign language interpretation for the deaf still faces a significant supply gap. Initiated by a group of students from Tongji University, Peking University, and the National University of Singapore, this intelligent system is based on advanced AI sign language large model technology, which can help the deaf and others communicate in real-time.