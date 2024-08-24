﻿
Exhibition showcases skills of city's 'masters of hand'

An exhibition featuring 58 exhibits ranging from animal specimens to a model of the domestically-developed Yutu lunar rover has opened in Huangpu District.
Ti Gong

A visitor in the animal exhibition area

Ti Gong

The exhibition is ongoing at the Shanghai Worker's Cultural Palace.

An exhibition featuring 58 exhibits ranging from animal specimens to a model of the domestically-developed Yutu lunar rover opened in Huangpu District on Friday, showcasing the the skills and wisdom of Shanghai gongjiang (which literally means a master craftman).

Shanghai is the birthplace of China's industrial workers and the cradle of skilled craftsmen, who have created one miracle after another with their wisdom and hands.

The display selected 100 projects and 58 sets of models from 45 Shanghai craftsmen, showcasing their persistent pursuit of excellence in quality, and continuous exploration of innovation in the development of Shanghai.

The exhibition comprises two display areas and six sections.

Ti Gong

The aerospace display area.

The Rare Animal Specimen Exhibition is held in collaboration with the Shanghai Natural History Museum, enabling people to admire the artistic creations of animal specimens by Shanghai craftsman Shan Kun.

In the aerospace exhibition area, visitors can follow the national masters of hand, such as Wang Shunqun and Cao Yi, through exhibits like the models of the Chinese space station and Yutu lunar rover.

Shanghai has selected and cultivated 783 Shanghai craftsmen since 2016 and their innovative achievements have created many "world firsts" and "Chinese miracles."

The exhibition also features a range of innovative results from them, including the world's first 100-meganewton standard force measuring machine, more than 120 pieces of domestic substitute precision components, and models of the national bobsleigh track for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center, among others.

A model of the "Ji Yue" shield tunneling machine, which played a significant role during the construction of the Shanghai Airport Link Line, is also on display.

Ti Gong

Traditional Chinese clothing.

If you go

Opening hours: Through September 15 (closed on Monday), 9am-4:30pm

Admission: Free

Venue: 3F Shanghai Worker's Cultural Palace 上海市工人文化宫

Address: 120 Xizang Rd M., Huangpu District

黄浦区西藏中路120号

Ti Gong

A model of the Chinese space station

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
Shanghai Natural History Museum
