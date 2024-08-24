Exhibition showcases skills of city's 'masters of hand'

An exhibition featuring 58 exhibits ranging from animal specimens to a model of the domestically-developed Yutu lunar rover opened in Huangpu District on Friday, showcasing the the skills and wisdom of Shanghai gongjiang (which literally means a master craftman).

Shanghai is the birthplace of China's industrial workers and the cradle of skilled craftsmen, who have created one miracle after another with their wisdom and hands.

The display selected 100 projects and 58 sets of models from 45 Shanghai craftsmen, showcasing their persistent pursuit of excellence in quality, and continuous exploration of innovation in the development of Shanghai.

The exhibition comprises two display areas and six sections.