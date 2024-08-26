﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai-based Edward Gaming wins Valorant Crown in South Korea

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  13:13 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
The historic victory for China in the popular first-person shooter game fits well with Shanghai's strategy to develop its eSports industry and become a "global eSports hub."
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  13:13 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
Shanghai-based Edward Gaming wins Valorant Crown in South Korea
Ti Gong

China's Edward Gaming clinches the Valorant Champions 2024 title in South Korea.

Shanghai-based Edward Gaming clinched the Valorant Champions 2024 title in South Korea, a historic victory for China region in the popular first-person shooter game.

EDG beat the EMEA team Team Heretics, or TH, with a 3-2 victory on Sunday night. EDG's Zheng Yongkang or "ZmjjKK" was awarded the first MVP trophy for Valorant Champions 2024.

"We made new history. We are the champions," EDG said on its Weibo account.

The news generated significant online attention in social media, with the EDG post forwarded 13,000 times and earning 42,000 Likes.

Shanghai-based Edward Gaming wins Valorant Crown in South Korea
Ti Gong

EDG team members enjoy the game.

Shanghai aims to become global eSports hub

Valorant, a popular five vs five first-person shooter game, officially debuted domestically in July of last year. It is operated by Tencent locally, which planned to invest 1 billion yuan (US$140 million) over three years to boost the game's ecosystem development. Valorant has quickly become one of the most popular FPS games in China.

Sixteen international teams attended the global Valorant event held in South Korea, including four from the Chinese region. These teams qualified based on their performance in regional leagues.

China's Valorant league, or VCT CN, made its debut this year, drawing peak viewership of 1.84 million people. In a Shanghai Master Valorant event, 30,000 on-site tickets sold out within 33 seconds, according to Riot Games, the game's developer.

The events fit well with Shanghai's strategy to develop its eSports industry and become a "global eSports hub".

Shanghai's gaming industry revenue reached 144.5 billion yuan in 2023, representing a 13 percent increase from the previous year. Shanghai hosted 1,902 eSports events in the first half of 2024, drawing 2.7 million visitors. These included eSports competitions, gaming concerts, carnivals, and exhibitions, according to the Shanghai Publicity Department.

Shanghai officials said eSports had become a new engine for the city's economy, fueling offline consumption while also boosting the local economy.

Shanghai-based Edward Gaming wins Valorant Crown in South Korea
Dong Jun / SHINE

People flock to the Valorant booth at ChinaJoy in Shanghai in July.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Weibo
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     