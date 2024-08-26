Durians event highlights rural revitalization and CIIE's impact
Fengxian's Jinhui Town is positioning itself as a key hub for imported durians from Malaysia, in line with Shanghai's broader rural revitalization strategy.
An event centered on durians, often dubbed the "King of Fruits," took place in the town on Monday night.
The "2024 Durian Silk Road Journey" was launched at the Darling Port Park to promote fresh durians from Malaysia.
The collaboration between Fengxian and the DTC International Durian Trade Center aims to streamline the distribution of the exotic fruit across China.
The partnership is expected to make it easier for consumers to enjoy high-quality durians without traveling to their place of origin.
The event included various activities such as tasting sessions, culinary demonstrations, and a showcase of Malaysian culture.
Attendees could explore different varieties of durians, learn about their unique qualities, and participate in discussions about sustainable agriculture and digital trade.
Fengxian, a key area in Shanghai's rural revitalization strategy, is focusing on high-end food industries. The town, the event's host, is positioning itself as a hub for international healthy food and agricultural innovation.
The event also underscores the lasting impact of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has played a crucial role in opening up China's market to international goods, creating opportunities for events like this to bring exotic products to Chinese consumers, according to the township government.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. The two countries have signed an agreement to established the health requirements for importing fresh Malaysian durians into China, officially allowing the fruit to enter the Chinese market.