﻿
News / Metro

Durians event highlights rural revitalization and CIIE's impact

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  23:52 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
Fengxian's Jinhui Town is positioning itself as a key hub for durians, the "King of Fruits," imported from Malaysia, in line with Shanghai's broader rural revitalization strategy.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  23:52 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
Durians event highlights rural revitalization and CIIE's impact
Ti Gong

Durians imported from Malaysia on display at the event in Fengxian's Jinxiang Town on Monday.

Fengxian's Jinhui Town is positioning itself as a key hub for imported durians from Malaysia, in line with Shanghai's broader rural revitalization strategy.

An event centered on durians, often dubbed the "King of Fruits," took place in the town on Monday night.

The "2024 Durian Silk Road Journey" was launched at the Darling Port Park to promote fresh durians from Malaysia.

The collaboration between Fengxian and the DTC International Durian Trade Center aims to streamline the distribution of the exotic fruit across China.

The partnership is expected to make it easier for consumers to enjoy high-quality durians without traveling to their place of origin.

The event included various activities such as tasting sessions, culinary demonstrations, and a showcase of Malaysian culture.

Durians event highlights rural revitalization and CIIE's impact
Ti Gong

Visitors sample durian-infused cuisine during the event.

Attendees could explore different varieties of durians, learn about their unique qualities, and participate in discussions about sustainable agriculture and digital trade.

Fengxian, a key area in Shanghai's rural revitalization strategy, is focusing on high-end food industries. The town, the event's host, is positioning itself as a hub for international healthy food and agricultural innovation.

The event also underscores the lasting impact of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has played a crucial role in opening up China's market to international goods, creating opportunities for events like this to bring exotic products to Chinese consumers, according to the township government.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. The two countries have signed an agreement to established the health requirements for importing fresh Malaysian durians into China, officially allowing the fruit to enter the Chinese market.

Durians event highlights rural revitalization and CIIE's impact
Ti Gong

A variety of dishes available for tasting at the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Fengxian
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     