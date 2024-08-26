Durians event highlights rural revitalization and CIIE's impact

Fengxian's Jinhui Town is positioning itself as a key hub for imported durians from Malaysia, in line with Shanghai's broader rural revitalization strategy.

An event centered on durians, often dubbed the "King of Fruits," took place in the town on Monday night.

The "2024 Durian Silk Road Journey" was launched at the Darling Port Park to promote fresh durians from Malaysia.

The collaboration between Fengxian and the DTC International Durian Trade Center aims to streamline the distribution of the exotic fruit across China.

The partnership is expected to make it easier for consumers to enjoy high-quality durians without traveling to their place of origin.

The event included various activities such as tasting sessions, culinary demonstrations, and a showcase of Malaysian culture.