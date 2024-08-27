﻿
News / Metro

Paying respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:16 UTC+8, 2024-08-27       0
The Shanghai Public Security Museum and Fushouyuan Cemetery are working together to ensure the names of heroes and their deeds are not forgotten.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:16 UTC+8, 2024-08-27       0
Paying respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Ti Gong

People learn history at the museum.

A series of popular life sciences activities are being rolled out in the city under with the collaboration of museums and cemeteries as an innovative approach exploring the integration of life education and justice.

Shanghai Museum of Public Security and Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery have teamed up to host a series of activities to popularize law and security and raise public awareness on life education, they said on Tuesday, in hopes that people re-examine and understand the significance of life.

In recent years, public demand has soared for museum visits. As one of only two public security museums in the country, the Shanghai Museum of Public Security displays the historical evolution of the city's police institutions, details of major cases solved by officers since 1949, and the development of criminal science and technology.

Paying respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Ti Gong

A group of people look at a display at the museum.

Among them, the Heroes and Martyrs Hall includes portraits and materials of 82 Shanghai public security heroes who sacrificed their lives before and after the liberation of Shanghai.

As the first activity, a life education study tour was organized by the two parties. About 50 people followed professional guides to learn more about public security, traffic and fire safety, as well as prison management and police equipment.

Visitors slowed their pace in front of the police soul sculpture, which commemorates those who sacrificed their own life to protect others or bravely struggled with criminals.

Paying respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Ti Gong

People learn about the lives of heroes.

"It was a special and heart-touching visit as I read about the life of some of these heroes, and their names should be remembered," said university student Chen Wei.

As a place carrying memories, Humanism Memorial Park of Shanghai Fushouyuan keeps precious materials and records of heroes and martyrs.

In the 1990s, it cooperated with the criminal investigation team of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau to build a memorial wall called "Soul of Police." The names of all police officers who have sacrificed on the criminal investigation front in the city since 1949 are engraved on the memorial wall.

Every year during the Qingming Festival and Winter Solstice, many young police officers come to pay homage and take an oath. At the same time, many ordinary people mourn and remember the lives of the heroes at the park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     