Xuhui launches major community improvement initiative

Shanghai's Xuhui District launched a major community improvement initiative on Wednesday, to encourage residents to enhance the local environment.

The launch released plans to renovate public spaces and enhance community services. The initiative will involve 100 renovation projects, 100 new service projects, and the creation of 100 model sites across the district. The goal is to improve the quality of life for residents and promote ongoing community development.

A community-led garden renovation event titled "One-square-meter Herb Garden" in Hongmei Community is part of the effort.

Residents, guided by experts in gardening and sustainability, transformed four local gardens with unique themes. Over 150 participants, including 50 parent-child pairs and 40 youth planners, braved the heat to complete the projects, revitalizing the gardens with new plantings and green art installations.