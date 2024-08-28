Xuhui launches major community improvement initiative
Shanghai's Xuhui District launched a major community improvement initiative on Wednesday, to encourage residents to enhance the local environment.
The launch released plans to renovate public spaces and enhance community services. The initiative will involve 100 renovation projects, 100 new service projects, and the creation of 100 model sites across the district. The goal is to improve the quality of life for residents and promote ongoing community development.
A community-led garden renovation event titled "One-square-meter Herb Garden" in Hongmei Community is part of the effort.
Residents, guided by experts in gardening and sustainability, transformed four local gardens with unique themes. Over 150 participants, including 50 parent-child pairs and 40 youth planners, braved the heat to complete the projects, revitalizing the gardens with new plantings and green art installations.
During the event, Xuhui also unveiled its "Civilization Marketplace" service list. The project offers 60 voluntary services across six categories, such as cultural heritage, policy consultation, child education, and health. These services will be available both online and offline.
As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, Xuhui will again host the second season of the Chinese Classics Reading Conference.
At the launch, a group of cultural figures, including broadcasters and artists, formed the Xuhui Chinese Classics Reading Mentor Group. This will lead reading sessions in community spaces, involving local residents and workers.
Xuhui plans to hold nearly 200 themed community activities, celebrating the district's spirit and the concept of a "people's city," the district government said.