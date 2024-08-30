Visa policies lead to spike in Pudong airport traffic

Shanghai Pudong International Airport has seen a significant surge in passenger traffic, reaching over 20 million arrivals and departures by August 29.

This figure more than doubles the number from the same period last year, surpassing the previous year's total by 20 percent.

China's expanding visa-free and visa exemption policies, along with ongoing border facilitation measures from the National Immigration Administration, are the reasons for the surge.

Since last year, China has introduced or reinstated various visa exemptions, including unilateral visa-free policies for 15 countries such as France, Germany and Australia, and mutual visa exemptions with countries like Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

Additionally, the 144-hour transit visa-free policy now covers 37 ports and applies to travelers from 54 countries. These measures have contributed to the steady rise in foreign arrivals, making Shanghai a top entry point for international visitors to China.

So far this year, the airport has processed 2.25 million foreign arrivals, the highest among all ports in the country.