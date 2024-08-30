Shanghai leads nation in regulating outdoor smoking spots

The nation's first regional standard to regulate the installation and design of outdoor smoking spots will go into practice in Shanghai on Sunday, the Shanghai Health Commission said.

The move is to boost the city's campaign on smoking control, which includes a complete ban on indoor smoking, encouraging people not to smoke while walking, and smoking only in designated places, officials said.

According to the standard, a smoking spot should be at least six meters from any building entrance, windows, doors, and air intakes or outlets.

The spots should be installed neither in public rest or waiting areas where people gather or in main pedestrian passages, nor in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation. They should cover no less than six square meters.