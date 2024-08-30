Local specialists travel to Tibet for eye-care program

A team of 14 medical professionals from Guangzheng Eye Hospital Group traveled to Shigatse to provide free screening and eye surgery to special school students, Tibet-aiding volunteers, and residents.

The incidence of cataracts in Tibet is 14.6 percent due to high latitude, long-term exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays, and a lack of medical facilities. The disease is also the leading cause of blindness in the area. The incidence is 60 percent higher than in other parts of the country. In addition, eye diseases are more common in Tibet.

This is the seventh time the hospital has organized doctors' trips to Tibet to provide medical care to the locals.



However, Dr Feng Fei, vice president of Shanghai Xinshijie Zhongxing Eye Hospital, which collaborated with the ZEISS company and the Shanghai Chenguang Charity Foundation on this mission, said that overall eye health was a matter of concern among people living on the plateau and needed more social support and awareness.

"During this mission, we performed 20 complex eye surgeries. The majority of patients were elderly and needed cataract or fundus surgery. They were unable to undergo early treatment for a variety of reasons and had to live with eye problems for a long time, which had a significant impact on their lives and jobs," said Feng.

Experts also screened teachers and children at Shigatse Special School. Ten children with vision disorders needed further examinations and assessments. The group said that it will provide follow-up assistance to these children so that they can receive medical care in Shanghai or Chengdu.