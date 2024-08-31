Experts discuss preservation of historic oil paintings

Experts have convened in Shanghai to address the urgent need to protect and preserve China's oil paintings as cultural relics, emphasizing modern and traditional conservation methods.

Chinese art experts and scholars met on Friday to tackle the urgent need to preserve and protect cultural relics in the form of oil paintings.

The Third National Symposium on the Current State and Preservation of Oil Paintings was held at Fengxian Museum, gathering specialists from across the country to discuss strategies for safeguarding the valuable cultural artifacts.

Oil paintings, particularly those created during significant historical periods, face numerous challenges, including deterioration due to age, environmental factors, and past restoration techniques that may have been inadequate.

These artworks are not just artistic creations but are also historical records that reflect significant moments in China's past, said Gu Yucai, president of the China Cultural Relics Academy.