Experts discuss preservation of historic oil paintings

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:51 UTC+8, 2024-08-31       0
Experts have convened in Shanghai to address the urgent need to protect and preserve China's oil paintings.
Ti Gong

Experts assess new technology to preserve antique oil paintings at Fengxian Museum on Friday.

Experts have convened in Shanghai to address the urgent need to protect and preserve China's oil paintings as cultural relics, emphasizing modern and traditional conservation methods.

Chinese art experts and scholars met on Friday to tackle the urgent need to preserve and protect cultural relics in the form of oil paintings.

The Third National Symposium on the Current State and Preservation of Oil Paintings was held at Fengxian Museum, gathering specialists from across the country to discuss strategies for safeguarding the valuable cultural artifacts.

Oil paintings, particularly those created during significant historical periods, face numerous challenges, including deterioration due to age, environmental factors, and past restoration techniques that may have been inadequate.

These artworks are not just artistic creations but are also historical records that reflect significant moments in China's past, said Gu Yucai, president of the China Cultural Relics Academy.

Ti Gong

Experts share new technologies and methods for the preservation of oil paintings.

"Our mission is to ensure that these treasures are preserved for future generations," he said, highlighting the role of the academy in supporting preservation efforts at institutions like the Fengxian Museum.

One of the key strategies emphasized was the integration of modern technology in the restoration and conservation processes.

Wang Bin, director of the Shandong Cultural Relics Protection, Restoration, and Identification Center, gave a presentation on the construction and operation of a network for restoring antique oil paintings.

The network would facilitate the sharing of resources and expertise across institutions, ensuring that the best possible care is given to the delicate artworks.

The "Cultural Relics Science and Technology Innovation Special Fund" was launched at the event by the Shanghai Science and Technology Development Foundation. The fund aims to drive innovation in cultural relics preservation, supporting the integration of cutting-edge technology in the conservation of oil paintings and other artifacts.

Experts from various institutions also shared insights on how new technologies and collaborative efforts can enhance the protection and utilization of oil painting collections.



Ti Gong

