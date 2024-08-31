Specialist health clinic is a breath of fresh air

Shanghai's first specialist clinic offering health care for halitosis, or bad breath, has been established at Huadong Hospital.

Experts on digestive disease, oral disease and ENT disease will offer multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment.

Halitosis is a widespread condition, which may affect about 30 percent of the population and imposes mental pressure and social discomfort.

Moreover, it can be a symptom of many different conditions, experts said at a health lecture by Shanghai Health Promotion Center and Changfeng Neighborhood Health Center over the weekend.