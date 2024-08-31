Specialist health clinic is a breath of fresh air
Shanghai's first specialist clinic offering health care for halitosis, or bad breath, has been established at Huadong Hospital.
Experts on digestive disease, oral disease and ENT disease will offer multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment.
Halitosis is a widespread condition, which may affect about 30 percent of the population and imposes mental pressure and social discomfort.
Moreover, it can be a symptom of many different conditions, experts said at a health lecture by Shanghai Health Promotion Center and Changfeng Neighborhood Health Center over the weekend.
"A common cause of halitosis is poor oral hygiene, especially in the morning or failing to do proper oral hygiene – like brushing, flossing and routine dental cleanings – after eating," said Dr Li Jing of Huadong's halitosis clinic.
"In addition to poor oral hygiene, oral health issues like cavities and gum disease also can cause halitosis. For people with dental problems, it is important to go to the hospital for professional check and treatment."
Dr Chen Yuanwen, a specialist on gastroenterology at the bad breath clinic added that bad breath doesn't only mean diseases in the mouth, as there are many other causes such as kidney problems, digestive diseases, diabetes and even cancer.
"In addition to checking the mouth, people should have the awareness to go to a professional facility for a more profound check," Dr Chen said.
"For instance, people who have bad breath may have an acute infection of helicobacter pylori. Poor digestion is also another big cause for bad breath."
The clinic is every Tuesday morning at 5th floor, No. 7 building of Huadong Hospital