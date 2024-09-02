﻿
News / Metro

Jiefang Daily celebrates 75th anniversary with nationwide multimedia reporting

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:56 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
In honor of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Jiefang Daily has launched a major multimedia series.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:56 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Jiefang Daily celebrates 75th anniversary with nationwide multimedia reporting

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Jiefang Daily has launched a major multimedia series. Starting September 2, the series will be featured on the Jiefang Daily app and other online platforms, as well as in the newspaper.

The project involves nearly 100 young reporters and editors who traveled across 16 provinces and 60 counties in China, exploring key national highways like 318, 219, and 228.

Through in-depth case studies and vivid storytelling, the series aims to showcase the remarkable achievements in China's economic and social development over the past 75 years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     