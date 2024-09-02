Jiefang Daily celebrates 75th anniversary with nationwide multimedia reporting

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Jiefang Daily has launched a major multimedia series. Starting September 2, the series will be featured on the Jiefang Daily app and other online platforms, as well as in the newspaper.

The project involves nearly 100 young reporters and editors who traveled across 16 provinces and 60 counties in China, exploring key national highways like 318, 219, and 228.

Through in-depth case studies and vivid storytelling, the series aims to showcase the remarkable achievements in China's economic and social development over the past 75 years.