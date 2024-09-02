Ski resort faces safety concerns over 'severed finger' claim

The Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort in the Pudong New Area has come under fire after a skier was said to have suffered a severed finger after colliding with another at the venue on Sunday prior to the official opening.

The resort, due to open on Friday, is undergoing internal testing to fine-tune operation procedures and services.

A social media post by the man's girlfriend claimed the injury happened when he was hit by a novice skier from behind. He was sent to hospital to have his finger reattached, she said, but none of the resort staff accompanied him.

Subsequently, she challenged the resort's management about the requirement for novices to hire a coach to enter the novice area, leading to many beginners skiing on intermediate slopes as a result. She also challenged potential safety hazards at the venue and the lack of timely assistance after the incident.

In a statement released on Monday, the resort said the man had collided with another tourist on the snow track at around 11am on Sunday. He fell down and his right little finger was injured by one of the tourist's skis.

Staff immediately sent him to the resort's medical room, and medical staff there found no sign of a severed finger or obvious fracture, but due to the open wound, they provided emergency treatment, the statement said.

An ambulance arrived at 11:24am, and staff helped the injured skier onto the ambulance, which then headed to the Lingang branch of the Sixth People's Hospital of Shanghai.