This fall, the Shanghai Citizen Art Night School is introducing a wide range of courses to its new semester, which began on Monday night, and among the most exciting offerings is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class led by foreign instructor Ana Paula. With her extensive experience and passion for teaching, the Brazilian instructor is set to bring a unique flavor to the school's already varied curriculum.

After the registration period for the fall semester concluded, the art night school saw impressive numbers: With the Shanghai Mass Art Center serving as the main campus, 36 branches and 363 teaching points had been established, totaling 400 locations city-wide. For the new semester, the art night school is offering 1,072 courses and has enrolled nearly 25,000 students, reflecting its commitment to providing diverse learning opportunities to local residents. Paula, a second-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, brings over a decade of experience in this dynamic martial art. Her journey began at just 10 years old in Brazil and, over the years, she has not only refined her skills but also discovered a deep passion for teaching. Now, she is excited to share Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with students in Shanghai, where she will guide them through a unique blend of self-defense techniques, fitness, and personal development.

Paula believes that Jiu-Jitsu is more than just a martial art; it is also a way to build confidence, make new friends, and maintain physical and mental fitness. Her classes at the Jing'an District Culture Center, the Citizen Art Night School's Jing'an branch, are designed to help students of all levels – from beginners to advanced practitioners – find their own path in the sport. She emphasizes the importance of enjoying the learning process, breaking down barriers, and fostering a sense of community among her students.

The introduction of the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class is just one example of the Shanghai Citizen Art Night School's ongoing efforts to cater to the wide interests and needs of its community. As the fall semester begins, the school is already planning for the future. They have issued a call for local institutions and social entities to join in contributing teaching resources and course offerings for the upcoming spring semester. To ensure high-quality education, a third-party professional education evaluation agency will review and select the best proposals.

Responding to increasing inquiries from middle-aged and elderly citizens, the night school also plans to expand its curriculum next spring to include courses suitable for those aged 55 and over. This initiative aims to broaden the school's reach, making learning accessible to all age groups and reinforcing that the Citizen Art Night School is not just for the young, but for everyone. Moreover, the school is committed to increasing the number of courses related to traditional culture, particularly those that promote the preservation and dissemination of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage. This effort aligns with the school's broader mission to foster a deeper appreciation for local culture and history, ensuring that tradition is kept alive in a modern educational context. As the Shanghai Citizen Art Night School continues to evolve, the addition of unique offerings like Paula's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class highlights its innovative and inclusive approach to education. It has become a place where people of all backgrounds and interests can come together, learn new skills, and build a stronger community. With a vibrant mix of both modern and traditional courses and a dedication to expanding its offerings, the school is paving the way for a bright future, one that embraces diversity, cultural exchange and lifelong learning for all.