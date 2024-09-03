Shanghai outlines new measures covering renewals

New equipment renewal measures that include new-energy vehicles (NEVs) and household appliances have been launched in Shanghai, with construction and furnishing materials, elderly-friendly household appliances and electric bikes included for the first time.

Equipment renewal refers to green low-carbon, safe production, digital transformation and intelligent upgrading of equipment in various fields such as architecture, power and vehicles.

Since the nation issued regulations on the promotion of equipment renewal in March, Shanghai launched a number of action programs. The new renewal measures for consumer products were outlined at a press conference on Tuesday.



Under the new policy, the subsidy for purchasing NEVs reaches 20,000 yuan (US$2,803), and the subsidy for the purchase of fuel-powered cars with a displacement of 2.0 liters or less reaches 15,000 yuan.

The measures also now cover electric bicycles, the home furnishing and construction industry, and green elderly-friendly home appliances.

"Whenever an individual buys an electric bicycle, the consumer can get a one-time subsidy of 500 yuan for the purchase," said Zhu Minglin, deputy director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission.

"Shanghai has a huge number of elderly residences, and the recent high volume of second-hand housing transactions will drive consumption in the related industry chain," said Shen Honghua, director of the Construction Market Supervision Department of Shanghai Housing and Urban-Rural Development Administration Commission.