Shanghai outlines new measures covering renewals
New equipment renewal measures that include new-energy vehicles (NEVs) and household appliances have been launched in Shanghai, with construction and furnishing materials, elderly-friendly household appliances and electric bikes included for the first time.
Equipment renewal refers to green low-carbon, safe production, digital transformation and intelligent upgrading of equipment in various fields such as architecture, power and vehicles.
Since the nation issued regulations on the promotion of equipment renewal in March, Shanghai launched a number of action programs. The new renewal measures for consumer products were outlined at a press conference on Tuesday.
Under the new policy, the subsidy for purchasing NEVs reaches 20,000 yuan (US$2,803), and the subsidy for the purchase of fuel-powered cars with a displacement of 2.0 liters or less reaches 15,000 yuan.
The measures also now cover electric bicycles, the home furnishing and construction industry, and green elderly-friendly home appliances.
"Whenever an individual buys an electric bicycle, the consumer can get a one-time subsidy of 500 yuan for the purchase," said Zhu Minglin, deputy director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission.
"Shanghai has a huge number of elderly residences, and the recent high volume of second-hand housing transactions will drive consumption in the related industry chain," said Shen Honghua, director of the Construction Market Supervision Department of Shanghai Housing and Urban-Rural Development Administration Commission.
"I think the favorable policies of the home decoration industry will effectively reduce people's spending on renovation," said Shen.
The measures involves a total of 15 categories of home decoration products, including paint, tiles, flooring, shower rooms and water pipes.
"We have conducted sufficient preliminary research and decided large furniture and building materials for favorable polices, such as shower rooms, finished windows and other such products with high unit prices and large utilization rates," said Shen.
There will be a total of 80 stores involved, covering 15 administrative districts with a relevant outlet catalog released soon.
Enterprises can participate in the renewal activity through independent registration, and those with green certification will be prioritized, according to Shen.
In addition, 15 aging-friendly products home store products will join the trade-in activity, including multiple voice gesture control and automatic power-off and anti-drying products, as well as new products such as intelligent nursing beds, seated showers, and induction lamps, with a maximum subsidy of 2,000 yuan per order.
"Shanghai has an elderly population of more than five million currently. I believe that these age-friendly products will be able to improve their quality of life," said Shen Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.
This July, about 150 billion yuan of ultra-long-term special national bond funds were set to strengthen support for equipment renewal.
Measures for home appliances will start on September 7, with other categories launched by September 15 and end on December 31.
Measures related to electric bicycles will be launched by the end of September and continue until June 30 next year.