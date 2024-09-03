Enjoy Afro-Latino vibes in Shanghai

Prepare to be captivated by a lively and colorful celebration of Afro-Latino cultures right in the heart of Shanghai! The exciting festival showcases a fusion of Latin American and African music, dance, food and art.

Experience a day filled with non-stop dancing to the beats of top Latin and African DJs. Indulge in mouth-watering traditional food and drinks, and explore a wide array of unique crafts.

Don't miss out on this incredible chance to immerse yourself in the dynamic and diverse Afro-Latino cultures in Shanghai. Get ready for an unforgettable festival atmosphere!

Entry is free!



Date: September 15-16, 1pm-10pm

Venue: LAOWAIJIE

Address: 3338 Hongmei Rd, near Yan'an Rd W.

虹梅路3338号, 近延安西路