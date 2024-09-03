News / Metro

Enjoy Afro-Latino vibes in Shanghai

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:04 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0
Soak up the incredible vibes and mind-blowing diversity of Afro-Latino cultures in none other than the fabulous city of Shanghai!
Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:04 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0
Enjoy Afro-Latino vibes in Shanghai

Prepare to be captivated by a lively and colorful celebration of Afro-Latino cultures right in the heart of Shanghai! The exciting festival showcases a fusion of Latin American and African music, dance, food and art.

Experience a day filled with non-stop dancing to the beats of top Latin and African DJs. Indulge in mouth-watering traditional food and drinks, and explore a wide array of unique crafts.

Don't miss out on this incredible chance to immerse yourself in the dynamic and diverse Afro-Latino cultures in Shanghai. Get ready for an unforgettable festival atmosphere!

Entry is free!

Date: September 15-16, 1pm-10pm

Venue: LAOWAIJIE

Address: 3338 Hongmei Rd, near Yan'an Rd W.

虹梅路3338号, 近延安西路

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     