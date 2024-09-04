L*SNOW ski resort rolls out new safety measures after accident

The Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort has said it will add practice areas for beginners, after a skier claimed that he suffered a "severed finger" due to collision with another at the venue.



The resort in the Pudong New Area, currently under internal testing and due to open on Friday, will also set a daily limit on the number of skiers, along with other safety measures to finetune operation procedures and services, according to a report by Shanghai Radio on Wednesday.



The moves came after a social media post by a woman went viral on Sunday, claiming her boyfriend was hit by a novice skier from behind. He was sent to hospital to have his finger reattached, she said, but none of the resort staff accompanied him.



Subsequently, she challenged the resort's management about the requirement for beginners to hire a coach to enter the novice area, leading to many beginners skiing on intermediate slopes as a result. She also challenged potential safety hazards at the venue and the lack of timely assistance after the incident.

The resort said the man had collided with another tourist on the snow track at around 11am on Sunday. He fell down and his right little finger was injured by one of the tourist's skis.



Other injury incidents at the venue have appeared on social media, but none as serious.

In its latest response, the resort operator said staff are currently investigating the identified issues and addressing them one by one, after the resort underwent a month-long internal testing.

Among the improvements, prominent safety warnings have been added at the cable car entrance, arrival point, and the entrance to the snow slopes at the top of the mountain, reminding that the project's snow trails are of a relatively difficult level and beginners and those without skiing experience should proceed with caution.

The resort is also considering strengthening safety risk warnings through multiple channels, while adding practice areas suitable for beginners without having to pay extra to hire a coach, according to the report.

Moreover, a daily limit on the number of skiers will be set to tackle concentrated visitor flow during certain periods.

The incident sounded an alarm for skiing enthusiasts and thorough preparation before skiing was key to preventing sports injuries, said Yu Xiaowei, head of the Orthopedics Department of the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital.

Warm-up exercises are essential to prevent injuries such as ligament strains, and equipment should be complete and meet safety standards, with particular emphasis on protecting key areas such as the elbows and knees, Yu said.

Understanding one's skiing level and choosing suitable snow trails and partners can reduce accidents, Yu added.