Charity bazaars leverage coffee to help migrant kids and autistic children

About 150 coffee brands and 1,000 cafes are taking part in the "Warmth of a Cup of Coffee" charity events across the city through September 8.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

With the aroma of coffee lingering in the air, charitable endeavors convey the warmth of the city's residents for those in need. On Wednesday, two charitable coffee bazaars took place – one at Haisu Culture Square in Changning District and the other in the Xuhui riverfront area. They attracted public participation with charity coffee sales, public welfare project roadshows, coffee skill shows, coffee culture promotion and cosplay. The bazaars were part of the city's "Warmth of a Cup of Coffee" charity-themed events. Through September 8, the activities will roll out across the city with the participation of about 150 coffee brands, nearly 1,000 cafes and shops, and coffee booths at the bazaars.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

During the event, they will donate 1 yuan (14 US cents) for each cup of coffee sold to support public welfare projects for the care of migrant children and kids with autism. At the bazaar in Changning, barista Shen Cheng, who suffers from Down syndrome, was selling a variety of items like thermoses, coffee bean bracelets and canvas bags on Wednesday afternoon. "Everything on sale here was made by children with autism or Down syndrome," Shen said. "The funds collected will be used for charity purposes."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

He came from Menggongfang Cafe, which translates into Dream Workshop. It has two outlets with the first opening five years ago. Offering internships and employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities from Pudong New Area Special Education School, young people have learned coffee-making skills here, and then moved on to become baristas or clerks at places like Starbucks. "Dream Workshop is a place for young people with intellectual disabilities to transition from school to society," he said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shen believes the workshop provides a growth environment different from that of a school for young people with intellectual disabilities. Here, they might face setbacks in the work environment just like anyone else. However, this is precisely their first lesson in understanding society. "We are treated equally by customers and feel their loving heart," said Shen. "A pilot has been a loyal customer for five years, and we have become good friends." "We have also participated in other activities like coffee culture festivals and we hope to help other special groups and convey the message of love," he added.

Ti Gong