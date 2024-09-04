﻿
Your chance to sample at The Bund Snacks Festival

Your chance to sample at The Bund Snacks Festival

Get ready to indulge at The Bund Snacks Festival, happening this weekend at the BFC Bund Financial Center's Fengjing Market.

Over 60 snack brands from across China will be there, including Oishi, Want Want and Xu Fu Ji. Enjoy a nostalgic trip back to childhood as you sample hundreds of snacks for free – just remember to come with an empty stomach!

Don't miss the live "Human Claw Machine" game, where you can dive into a pool of snacks and grab as many as you can carry. Whether you're a claw machine pro or just looking for some fun, this is your chance to win snacks and score some serious bragging rights.

Mark your calendar for a delicious weekend filled with snacks and excitement at the Bund.

Date: September 7-8, 3pm-10pm

Venue: BFC Bund Financial Center Fengjing Market

Address: Fengjing Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
