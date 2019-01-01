﻿
News / Metro

Citizen Art Night School brings people together

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  23:29 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0
More than 1,000 options including "Blackpool" dance, Jiangnan snack making, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Chinese tea classes are available at over 400 locations around the city.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  23:29 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0

Directed by Zhou Weiran. Subtitles by Zhou Weiran.

Autumn arrived in Shanghai with a burst of energy this week and with it came the new term at Shanghai Citizen Art Night School.

This citywide initiative expanded its reach to cover every district and neighborhood, offering a rich array of courses at more than 400 locations.

With over 1,000 classes offered, the school serves nearly 25,000 eager learners, bringing art, culture, and innovation right to their doorsteps.

The night school also continues to embrace the city's international community.

Aside from popular classes on Jiangnan snack making and Shanghainese language, Huacao International Community, home to over 9,000 expatriates from nearly 80 countries, is offering new classes like "Blackpool" dance to help foreign residents connect more deeply with their new home.

Citizen Art Night School brings people together
Ti Gong

The "Blackpool" dance class at Huacao International Community.

The school even welcomed its first foreign instructors. At Jing'an Cultural Center branch, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu course is being taught by Ana Paula from Brazil and Ahmet Gurbanov from Turkmenistan.

Beyond the expat community, the night school continues to break new ground for all Shanghai residents. Courses in virtual racing, traditional arts, and even bilingual acupuncture were spread across diverse locations – from historic buildings in Songjiang to innovative community centers in Minhang. These classes offered unique cultural experiences, blending modern life with time-honored traditions.

As autumn unfolds, the night school provides opportunities for different communities to come together.

Under the amber glow of Shanghai's streets, bridges are being built one class at a time, weaving a rich tapestry of culture and community that truly welcomes everyone.

Citizen Art Night School brings people together
Ti Gong

Women take instructions during the opera and hand fan class at Shanghai Huai Opera Troupe.

Citizen Art Night School brings people together
Ti Gong

A Chinese tea class is offered at a cultural and creative park in Jinshan District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Minhang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     