Citizen Art Night School brings people together
Autumn arrived in Shanghai with a burst of energy this week and with it came the new term at Shanghai Citizen Art Night School.
This citywide initiative expanded its reach to cover every district and neighborhood, offering a rich array of courses at more than 400 locations.
With over 1,000 classes offered, the school serves nearly 25,000 eager learners, bringing art, culture, and innovation right to their doorsteps.
The night school also continues to embrace the city's international community.
Aside from popular classes on Jiangnan snack making and Shanghainese language, Huacao International Community, home to over 9,000 expatriates from nearly 80 countries, is offering new classes like "Blackpool" dance to help foreign residents connect more deeply with their new home.
The school even welcomed its first foreign instructors. At Jing'an Cultural Center branch, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu course is being taught by Ana Paula from Brazil and Ahmet Gurbanov from Turkmenistan.
Beyond the expat community, the night school continues to break new ground for all Shanghai residents. Courses in virtual racing, traditional arts, and even bilingual acupuncture were spread across diverse locations – from historic buildings in Songjiang to innovative community centers in Minhang. These classes offered unique cultural experiences, blending modern life with time-honored traditions.
As autumn unfolds, the night school provides opportunities for different communities to come together.
Under the amber glow of Shanghai's streets, bridges are being built one class at a time, weaving a rich tapestry of culture and community that truly welcomes everyone.