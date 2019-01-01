Citizen Art Night School brings people together

Autumn arrived in Shanghai with a burst of energy this week and with it came the new term at Shanghai Citizen Art Night School.

This citywide initiative expanded its reach to cover every district and neighborhood, offering a rich array of courses at more than 400 locations.

With over 1,000 classes offered, the school serves nearly 25,000 eager learners, bringing art, culture, and innovation right to their doorsteps.

The night school also continues to embrace the city's international community.

Aside from popular classes on Jiangnan snack making and Shanghainese language, Huacao International Community, home to over 9,000 expatriates from nearly 80 countries, is offering new classes like "Blackpool" dance to help foreign residents connect more deeply with their new home.