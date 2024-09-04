﻿
News / Metro

ROCKBUND hosts weekend merging music, art and community

With a stellar lineup of live performances and DJs, "Rockbund Soundscapes" offers an unforgettable day filled with rhythms, beats, and exclusive offers from various local vendors.
ROCKBUND hosts weekend merging music, art and community

Spend the first weekend of September at ROCKBUND for the "Rockbund Soundscapes" concert, an all-day immersive experience blending music, art and community.

With an impressive lineup of live performances and DJ sets, you can enjoy an unforgettable day filled with rhythms, beats and exclusive offers from various local vendors.

The event will transform the museum plaza into a lush urban oasis, curated by DFLT MODE's artistic director, Annie InYoung Kim. From music and lights to wall art and green installations, every corner invites you to discover a serene getaway amidst the city's hustle and bustle.

The concert showcases a diverse lineup, including Shanghai's chaotic jazz band Dizang; the art-punk band Domino Trigger; electronic music producer Wu Zhuoling; reggae powerhouse Far East Lion; and DJ Knopha, known for his eclectic music style.

Celebrate the end of summer with music, art and exclusive local offers. Discover your own green escape in the city and dance the day away at ROCKBUND!

Date: September 7-8, 2pm-10pm

Venue: ROCKBUND Museum Plaza

Address: Near 97 Yuanmingyuan Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
