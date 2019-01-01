﻿
Russian media delegation explores digital innovation at Shanghai United Media Group

This visit was part of an ongoing series of international media exchanges, focusing on the latest advancements in the industry.
A Russian media delegation visited Shanghai United Media Group on Tuesday, following a similar exploration recently by journalists from Kazakhstan. This visit was part of an ongoing series of international media exchanges, focusing on the latest advancements in the industry.

The Russian media representatives were particularly interested in observing how SUMG has integrated cutting-edge technologies into their operations. They toured various innovative facilities, including a state-of-the-art virtual studio, a creative space dedicated to intellectual property development, and an interactive selfie screen.

The visit highlighted the importance of digital transformation in the media sector and provided valuable insights into the convergence of traditional and new media practices.

Shot by Yu Wenhao. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
