Exhibition shines spotlight on corporate social responsibility

Shanghai hosted the exhibition organized by GREENEXT as companies look for new ways to follow environmental, social and governance principles.

A major exhibition organized by UN Global Compact signatory GREENEXT that focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles concluded last week in Shanghai, attracting over 4,000 visitors, including multinational companies and industry experts. The United Nations Global Compact Liaison Office in China has participated in this GREENEXT Expo by setting up its own exhibition and organizing a high-level event to commemorate its 20th anniversary of proposing the ESG concept and principles. The exhibition and the event have provided a platform for businesses and stakeholders to discuss integrating sustainability into corporate practices and explore new approaches to creating a green future.

Liu Meng, head of the Liaison Office of the UN Global Compact in China, emphasized the broader significance of ESG in driving corporate sustainability worldwide. "The concept and principles of ESG were born from the United Nations, initiated by former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who envisioned a global compact of shared values that would give a human face to the global market," she said. "Our mission is to unite businesses worldwide to create a world that leaves no one behind, and help build capacity for private sector companies everywhere to make collective impact and positive contributions to the sustainable development goals." Liu highlighted the rapid growth of interest in ESG principles in Asia. "Asia is showing incredible momentum, with businesses increasingly adopting global ESG standards, participating in green initiatives, and embracing the digital and AI era," she said. "The opportunities for sustainable business in this region are immense."



The exhibition featured over 100 leading brands and companies showcasing their latest innovations and achievements in sustainable development. Attendees were invited to discuss sustainability across various sectors through keynote speeches, roundtable talks, and workshops featuring experts from around the world. Reflecting on the UN Global Compact's progress over the past two decades, Liu remarked, "Our most significant achievement has been expanding our network to include over 24,000 companies across 170 countries, all working together toward sustainable development. We've mobilized thousands of companies to set goals, make commitments, and invest in sustainability, driving progress toward the 2030 Agenda."

