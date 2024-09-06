As a highlight of the festival, performance troupes from countries including the United States, France, and Italy will join a grand opening parade and celebration on September 14.

Shanghai is ready to wow travelers from around the world when the city's annual tourism extravaganza begins on September 14. During the 23-day Shanghai Tourism Festival, 200 activities will take place across the city, a press conference was told on Friday.

Ti Gong

As a highlight of the festival, performance troupes from countries including the United States, France, and Italy will gather in Shanghai for a grand opening parade and celebration, collaborating with world-renowned cultural tourism resources such as Huangshan and Dunhuang, along with international top cultural tourism IPs including Disney and Lego. On the night of September 14, 25 performance troupes and 25 dazzling floats will offer a visual feast on the iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall in celebration of the opening of the festival.

Ti Gong

Through September 27, these floats will travel to major business circles and blocks in 11 districts, such as Jing'an District's Daning area and Putuo District's Global Harbor for display. During the festival, the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival will run from September 19 to October 18, presenting a spectacular visual feast.

Ti Gong

With the theme of "Travel in Light – Exploring the Realm of Time and Space, Blooming the Beauty of Light and Shadow," the festival's main venue will be the Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District, with 12 sub-venues across Shanghai. Magical nights at museums and galleries are also on the agenda. The festival will comprise eight sections and major tourist attractions across the city will offer half-price admissions during the feat time.

Ti Gong

The Xujiahui Trendy Art festival, "Most Jiangnan" Qingpu Culture and Tourism Festival and heavyweight exhibitions such as "The Great Art of Dunhuang" are some of the planned activities. Cultural enthusiasts will also find activities of interest during the festival. Basked in the full moon, people can enjoy a traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at Guilin Park in Xuhui District, with Tang-style celebration rituals replicated. The Fengjing Water Town wedding ceremony in Jinshan District, Qibao Ancient Town Culture Festival in Minhang District, and the Nanxiang Guochao (China-chic) Festival will further enrich the experience of travelers.

Ti Gong