News / Metro

Shanghai releases 'top picks' for foreign tourists

  16:04 UTC+8, 2024-09-06       0
The "Top Shanghai Picks for Foreign Tourists" offers options ranging from half a day to six days in duration, and was decided with help from agents for travelers.
Shanghai released 121 routes for inbound travelers, named the "Top Shanghai Picks for Foreign Tourists" on Friday, with options ranging from half a day to six days in duration.

Shanghai has proved to be an attractive destination for inbound tourists, and the city's inbound tourism market has shown accelerated recovery since last year.

In the first half of this year, the city recorded more than 3 million visits by inbound travelers, soaring more than 140 percent from the same period last year, a press conference was told on Friday.

To further enrich tourism product supply and optimize tourism services and consolidate the advantage of being the first stop for inbound tourists in China, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism asked all travel agencies in the city that receive inbound travelers for their favoured routes, in its "Feel Shanghai: Travel as a local! The most popular ways to travel in Shanghai among foreigners" event.

After careful selection, 121 were highlighted in the top picks.

Shanghai releases 'top picks' for foreign tourists
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Foreign travelers take photos on the Bund this summer.

"From half-day essence micro tours to six-day comprehensive in-depth experience tours, they cover cultural immersion, leisure vacation, urban selection, and other dimensions, ensuring that every tourist can find their own travel rhythm and way in Shanghai," said Zhong Xiaomin, director general of the administration.

To meet the needs of tourists wanting in-depth travel experiences, more than 30 routes range between four and six days.

These itineraries take visitors into local streets and communities where they can participate in citywalks, taste authentic local cuisine, and engage in cultural activities, allowing them to savor the historical charm, modern style, and vibrant atmosphere of Shanghai.

"These tourism products and convenient services allow inbound tourists to fully experience the history and culture, development achievements, and folk customs of Shanghai," Zhong said. "They not only showcase the prosperity and vitality of Shanghai as an international metropolis but also vividly reflect its unique lifestyle and rich cultural connotations.

"Currently, Shanghai is welcoming friends from around the world with an even more open attitude. Through these diverse tourism products and thoughtful service measures, we will ensure that every visitor feels at home and leaves with an unforgettable and wonderful travel memory."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
