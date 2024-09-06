Shanghai releases 'top picks' for foreign tourists

Shanghai released 121 routes for inbound travelers, named the "Top Shanghai Picks for Foreign Tourists" on Friday, with options ranging from half a day to six days in duration.

Shanghai has proved to be an attractive destination for inbound tourists, and the city's inbound tourism market has shown accelerated recovery since last year.

In the first half of this year, the city recorded more than 3 million visits by inbound travelers, soaring more than 140 percent from the same period last year, a press conference was told on Friday.

To further enrich tourism product supply and optimize tourism services and consolidate the advantage of being the first stop for inbound tourists in China, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism asked all travel agencies in the city that receive inbound travelers for their favoured routes, in its "Feel Shanghai: Travel as a local! The most popular ways to travel in Shanghai among foreigners" event.

After careful selection, 121 were highlighted in the top picks.