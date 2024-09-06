Latest figures reveal surge in foreign visitors to China

Shanghai's tourism market witnessing a strong recovery, welcoming over three million foreign tourists, up by more than 140 percent year-on-year, in the first half of this year.

China travel is trending worldwide, with new data from the National Immigration Administration revealing a surge in foreign visitors. From January to July, over 17.25 million foreigners entered China, a near 130-percent increase year-on-year and an estimated direct consumption boost of over 100 billion yuan. Shanghai's tourism market is witnessing a strong recovery. In the first half of this year, the city welcomed over 3 million foreign tourists, up by more than 140 percent year-on-year. At the ongoing INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund, the "2024 Top 10 Consumer-Friendly Shopping Districts for Inbound Tourists" list was unveiled, revealing two of the most popular Shanghai landmarks. The Yuyuan Cultural District and the Nanjing Road Shopping Area are among the most visited shopping destinations for foreign visitors. These areas were highlighted for their high visitor ratings and strong appeal to foreign shoppers.

Foreign visitors are drawn to both not just for unique Shanghai-style goods and services but also their convenient payment options. Hu Junjie, vice president of Yuyuan Inc. and co-president of the Yuyuan Commercial Development Group, said more foreign customers were becoming fans of mobile payments, finding the "scan and pay" method convenient. This surge in popularity has been bolstered by policies such as visa exemptions and improved payment methods. Hu noted that since the beginning of this year, foreign customer visits to the Yuyuan Shopping area had grown exponentially, with transaction numbers increasing 9 fold and sales volume rising 6 fold in the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, the Bund Finance Center saw an even more dramatic increase, with transaction numbers up by 22 times and sales volume up by 11.5 times. Shanghai's Yuyuan Shopping District is among the first to support the "Joint Initiative for Building Consumer-Friendly Shopping Districts for Inbound Tourists," which promotes digital payment options such as Alipay. It has implemented measures such as bilingual signage at checkouts, multilingual staff, and bilingual menus, making mobile payment options readily accessible. Many tourists are not only using Alipay but also engaging with its mini-programs and grabbing discount coupons. "Alipay and Alipay+ services are like a treasure chest for global tourists, helping them better adapt to and enjoy their trip to China," Hu added. It was announced at the conference that the number of international credit cards that can be bound to digital payment services in China is set to increase to seven – Mastercard, Visa, JCB, Diners Club, Discover, UnionPay International, and soon, American Express. This expansion will enable China to cover all major global card brands for mobile payments.

