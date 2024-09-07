Visits cement friendship between Shanghai and Xizang

Two chartered flights will take tourists from Shanghai to southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region this month as part of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

The visit will reflect the deep bond and enduring friendship between Shanghai and Xizang.

There is free access to Mount Everest, also known as the Qomolangma, for Shanghai citizens through the end of this year as a token of gratitude for the long-term selfless assistance provided by Shanghai to Xigaze City, which is one of the eight sub-venues of the tourism festival.

The two flights are scheduled for departure on September 12 and 19 and will be operated by Spring Airlines.

A chartered tourist flight taking 102 Shanghai travelers has already arrived in Tingri County in Xigaze as part of the serial activities.

In a photo-themed tour organized by Shanghai Spring International Travel Service (Group) Co Ltd, tourists captured the beauty of Xigaze and the grandeur of Mount Everest with their lenses. They are writing a new chapter in the story of Shanghai-Xizang connections as Shanghai has been pairing with Xizang to assist in its development for three decades.