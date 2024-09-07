Visits cement friendship between Shanghai and Xizang
Two chartered flights will take tourists from Shanghai to southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region this month as part of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.
The visit will reflect the deep bond and enduring friendship between Shanghai and Xizang.
There is free access to Mount Everest, also known as the Qomolangma, for Shanghai citizens through the end of this year as a token of gratitude for the long-term selfless assistance provided by Shanghai to Xigaze City, which is one of the eight sub-venues of the tourism festival.
The two flights are scheduled for departure on September 12 and 19 and will be operated by Spring Airlines.
A chartered tourist flight taking 102 Shanghai travelers has already arrived in Tingri County in Xigaze as part of the serial activities.
In a photo-themed tour organized by Shanghai Spring International Travel Service (Group) Co Ltd, tourists captured the beauty of Xigaze and the grandeur of Mount Everest with their lenses. They are writing a new chapter in the story of Shanghai-Xizang connections as Shanghai has been pairing with Xizang to assist in its development for three decades.
Tingri, paired with Shanghai's Songjiang District, has undergone significant changes, becoming a favored photography destination for many enthusiasts.
In June, the 2024 Tingri Mount Everest Culture and Tourism Photography Competition was launched, focusing on themes such as rural revitalization, ethnic customs, intangible cultural heritage, and locals' happy life, which has attracted widespread attention and enthusiastic submissions from Shanghai citizens.
During the competition, many also expressed their desire to visit and photograph the autumn scenery of Tingri.
The climate of Tingri in September is pleasant, and the oxygen levels in the air are at their annual peak, providing comfortable conditions.
The chartered flight tour is taking passengers to enjoy the spectacular views of Mount Everest, visit local homes and savor butter tea brewed by the hosts, and experience making tsamba (roasted barley flour).
They are also visiting Tingri's rural areas to capture the scenes such as the return of grasses and blossoming gesang flowers.
A Shanghai tourist surnamed Zhou had visited Tingri 10 years ago.
"Returning to Tingri, I am delighted to witness the transformation of this land and I will use my camera to capture the precious change, enabling more people to see the beauty and progress of Tingri," Zhou said.